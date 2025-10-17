Training Your Driver on How to Handle Load Claims the Right Way

You don’t wait until the house is on fire to learn how to use an extinguisher. The same goes for load claims. If you’re running a trucking business — whether it’s one truck or ten — load claims aren’t a matter of “if.” It’s a matter of “when.”

When that day comes, your driver will either handle it like a pro or fumble it and cost your company money, time, and credibility. That outcome depends on what you do right now — not later.

What Is a Load Claim?

A load claim is a formal complaint made by a shipper, broker, or receiver that the freight didn’t arrive in the condition it was supposed to — damaged, missing, late, spoiled, or otherwise noncompliant. It’s a paper trail that could lead to you eating the cost of a load you thought you’d already delivered.

Types of claims include: