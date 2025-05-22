Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


What Every Owner-Op Should Know About KPIs

The Numbers That Actually Matter When You Run the Business from the Driver’s Seat

Adam Wingfield
(Photo: Jim Allen, FreightWaves)

Most owner-operators know how to drive. Some know how to negotiate. But only a few truly know their business. And the ones who do? They’re not just looking at weekly gross or fuel receipts—they’re tracking KPIs.

KPI stands for Key Performance Indicator. In plain language: these are the numbers that tell you whether your business is winning or bleeding. Not guesses. Not gut feelings. Hard data, tracked weekly, that exposes the real truth about how well the truck—and the business behind it—is running.

This isn’t about corporate dashboards or spreadsheets filled with fluff. This is about the five to seven numbers every owner-operator should measure, understand, and use to guide decisions every single week.

