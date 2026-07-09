10% discount Gone? Progressive Ends Motive Dashcam Enrollments, Signals New Telematics Program

Progressive has ended new enrollments in its commercial trucking dashcam program with Motive, marking the end of a partnership that many fleets have used to improve safety and qualify for insurance discounts.

The change became effective on July 1, 2026. While current customers will continue receiving benefits for now, trucking companies hoping to enroll in the program will have to wait until Progressive announces a replacement.

According to the company, a new commercial telematics program is already in development and will be introduced in the near future. Progressive has not yet released details about the new platform, its technology partner, or how the program will differ from the current one.

For many trucking companies, the announcement raises questions about the future of insurance discounts tied to dashcams and driver monitoring technology. It also reflects a broader trend across the trucking insurance industry, where telematics has become an important tool for measuring risk and rewarding safe driving.

No Immediate Impact on Current Customers

Progressive says existing customers enrolled in the Motive dashcam program will not experience any immediate changes.

Current participants will continue receiving their dashcam credits through the remainder of their current policy term. They will also receive personalized pricing at their first renewal and continue participating in the program until Progressive announces additional changes.

That means fleets already using Motive through Progressive can continue operating as they have without replacing equipment or changing their insurance coverage today.

The biggest impact falls on carriers that were planning to enroll after July 1. Those fleets can no longer sign up for the Motive program through Progressive and will need to wait until the replacement program becomes available.

For insurance agents, the transition may also create additional conversations with customers who are considering new policies or comparing insurance options. Agents will likely need to explain that while the current program has closed to new participants, Progressive still plans to offer a telematics solution in the future.

End of a Well-Known Partnership

During the past several years, Motive has become one of the best-known providers of AI-powered dashcams and fleet safety technology in the trucking industry.

Its cameras record driving events such as hard braking, speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, rapid acceleration, and collisions. Many systems automatically upload video clips to fleet managers, allowing them to coach drivers before risky habits lead to accidents.

The cameras also provide valuable evidence after crashes. Video recordings can help carriers defend themselves against false accident claims, reduce legal expenses, and resolve insurance investigations more quickly.

Many fleets viewed the insurance discounts offered through telematics as an added benefit. While installing cameras requires an investment, companies often found that improved safety, fewer claims, and lower insurance premiums helped offset the cost over time.

Progressive’s decision does not appear to signal a move away from telematics. Instead, it appears to represent a transition from one technology provider to another as the insurer prepares to launch a new program.

Photo form Progressive FAQ

Telematics Is Changing Commercial Trucking Insurance

Commercial trucking insurance has changed significantly during the past decade. Insurance companies are increasingly relying on technology instead of evaluating risk based only on loss history, driver records, or federal safety scores.

Today, many underwriters want to understand how a fleet actually operates each day. Telematics systems provide information about speed, braking, cornering, acceleration, hours of operation, route selection, and other driving behaviors that can help predict future losses.

Instead of waiting for an accident to occur, insurers can identify risky driving habits before they result in expensive claims.

That shift has encouraged more fleets to adopt dashcams, electronic logging devices, GPS tracking systems, and driver coaching software.

Many insurance companies now reward fleets that invest in these technologies because they often experience fewer accidents and lower claim costs over time.

As insurance premiums continue to rise across the trucking industry, telematics has become one of the few tools available to carriers that can potentially improve safety while also helping control insurance expenses.

Questions Still Need Answers

Although Progressive has confirmed that a replacement program is coming, several important questions remain unanswered.

The company has not identified which technology provider will replace Motive. It also has not said whether current Motive users will eventually need to install new hardware or whether existing cameras will continue to qualify under the new program.

Fleet owners are also wondering whether future insurance discounts will remain the same or change under the new system.

Some carriers may also be interested in knowing whether the replacement program will offer additional features such as artificial intelligence coaching, fatigue detection, forward collision alerts, driver scorecards, or integration with existing fleet management software.

“If Progressive is going to not offer ELD discounts, they will have to become more competitive in their pricing,” said Merryl Gerhardt, a recruiter with American Trucking Group. “Many trucking companies have invested in safety technology because it helps lower insurance costs. If those discounts disappear, carriers will expect lower premiums or another way to earn similar savings.”

Gerhardt said many fleets now consider telematics and dashcams part of their everyday operations, not just an optional safety feature. As insurance costs continue to rise, carriers will closely watch how Progressive structures its replacement program and whether it offers incentives comparable to the Motive partnership.

Until Progressive releases additional information, customers enrolled in the current program are encouraged to continue using their existing systems without making changes.

What Fleets Should Do Now

For fleets already enrolled in Progressive’s Motive dashcam program, no immediate action is required.

Companies should continue operating their existing equipment and monitor future announcements from Progressive regarding the transition.

Carriers considering new insurance coverage or planning to purchase dashcams specifically to qualify for Progressive’s telematics program may want to wait until the company releases complete details about its replacement offering.

Fleet owners should also maintain regular communication with their insurance agents. Agents can explain how future telematics requirements may affect underwriting, available discounts, and renewal pricing once the new program becomes available.

Companies shopping for insurance should remember that telematics programs vary between insurance carriers. Some insurers partner with different technology providers, while others have developed their own proprietary systems. Understanding those differences can help carriers choose the program that best fits their operations.

The Bigger Picture

The end of Progressive’s Motive enrollment program illustrates how quickly partnerships can change within the commercial trucking insurance market.

Technology companies continue developing more advanced artificial intelligence, driver monitoring, and predictive safety systems. As those tools improve, insurance companies regularly evaluate whether newer platforms can provide better information, improve underwriting accuracy, and reduce claims.

The insurance industry has become increasingly data-driven. Instead of relying only on historical information, insurers now have access to real-time driving behavior that provides a much clearer picture of fleet safety.

For trucking companies, that means safe driving habits are becoming more valuable than ever. Fleets that invest in technology, maintain strong safety programs, and coach drivers effectively may be better positioned to qualify for competitive insurance pricing in the future.

While Progressive’s partnership with Motive is ending, the company’s announcement makes one thing clear: telematics remains a major part of commercial trucking insurance.

The replacement program could introduce new hardware, expanded artificial intelligence capabilities, additional driver coaching tools, or different pricing incentives. Until Progressive releases those details, existing customers can continue using the current program without interruption, while new applicants will need to wait for the company’s next generation of telematics technology.

For now, the message to the trucking industry is simple: the Motive enrollment program may be ending, but the future of telematics in commercial trucking insurance is far from over.