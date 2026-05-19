13,273 Trucks Got Parked During Blitz Week. If Your Violation Is Wrong, You Have a Real Way to Fight It.

The 2026 CVSA International Roadcheck ran May 12 through 14 — but enforcement didn’t stop there. Blitz week ran May 10 through 17, and by the time it closed out, the numbers were more significant than what the three-day event alone produced: 38,926 inspections. 69,446 violations. 13,273 out-of-service orders. 25,008 carriers inspected. What a lot of operators still haven’t heard is that a significant federal reform — one that directly changes how you challenge those violations — just went into effect this spring. If you’ve got a citation on your record that doesn’t belong there, the window to act is shorter than you think.

Check Your Record Before June 8

The SMS — FMCSA’s Safety Measurement System — last updated May 4. The next update is June 8. That’s when the full blitz week impact hits your CSA BASIC scores. Roughly three weeks.

Go to Safer right now and pull every inspection report from blitz week under your USDOT number. Results are still trickling in from state agencies — check again later this week once those settle. Once you have the complete picture, go through each violation code against what was actually on your truck. Not what you think was on your truck. What the regulation specifically requires for a violation to be issued.

Many smaller operators don’t do this. They assume citations are accurate. Some of them aren’t.

At 38,926 inspections across a week, documentation errors happen. Wrong DOT number on the report. A violation code that doesn’t match the condition described in the notes. An OOS order missing its required supporting notation. These are correctable — through FMCSA’s DataQs system — but only if you catch them and file with proper documentation before those violations settle into your two-year scoring window. The record doesn’t fix itself.

What the Blitz Week Data Actually Showed

The inspection numbers from blitz week tell a story about the compliance condition of commercial vehicles that is hard to dismiss. Across 38,926 inspections, 13,273 trucks were placed out of service — a 34.1% OOS rate. The violations-per-inspection rate ran between 1.75 and 1.90 on every active day and did not drop meaningfully as the week progressed.

Texas led all states with 3,905 inspections for the full week. Pennsylvania was second at 3,338. California third at 3,033. North Carolina logged 1,919. Oklahoma had 1,529. Illinois 1,396. Alabama 1,108. New Jersey 1,061. Kentucky 1,020. Maryland rounded out the top ten at 1,015.

On the carrier side, the gap between operators who run clean and those who don’t is impossible to ignore. Autobuses Ejecutivos LLC (DOT #1044521) went through 46 inspections across the full week with zero violations — 0.00 violations per inspection. Cline Tours Inc (DOT #346734) posted zero violations across 27 inspections. Groome Transportation of Georgia LLC (DOT #725122) at 17 inspections, CLI Transport LP (DOT #811465) at 15 inspections, and Hardy Brothers Inc (DOT #140348) at 12 inspections all finished the week with zero violations as well.

On the other end: PK Logistix LLC (DOT #4521723) had 17 of its 24 inspections result in OOS orders — a 71% OOS rate with 108 total violations across the week. Robert L Gast Inc (DOT #706981) posted a 70% OOS rate with 7 of 10 inspections OOS and 45 violations. Action Resources LLC (DOT #680185) at 60%. Navinix LLC (DOT #2927626) at 55%. Gulf Winds International Inc (DOT #690147) at 50% with 7 of 14 inspections OOS and 45 violations. These are not carriers that had a bad week. These are carriers whose compliance programs — or absence of one — became visible under sustained enforcement pressure.

The worst individual inspections by violation count: Kansas inspection 0450000472 from May 11 logged 38 total violations including 36 vehicle violations, and also produced 11 OOS conditions. Connecticut’s 3084000299 from May 13 logged 37 total violations and 11 OOS. Pennsylvania’s P508613467 from May 14 produced 33 violations, 31 of them vehicle, and 14 OOS conditions — the highest OOS count of the full week.

On the driver side, Arizona inspection 0676200646 from May 12 logged 26 driver violations out of 27 total — every violation in that inspection was a driver compliance failure. Michigan’s ZYLSJ01647 logged 22 driver violations across 26 total. Indiana’s 7418004677 also hit 22 driver violations.

Among shippers, The Home Depot posted the worst OOS rate of the full week at 60% — 6 of 10 inspections OOS with 24 total violations. Copart was second at 53% OOS with 10 of 19 inspections OOS and 61 violations. Scotts and Leprino each hit 40%. Kroger logged 38% OOS with 8 of 21 inspections OOS and 51 violations.

What FMCSA Just Changed About the Challenge Process

DataQs has been around for years. The problem was never access — carriers could always file. The problem was what happened after they did.

Under the old setup, when a state agency denied a challenge, the person making that call was often the same officer who originally wrote the citation. No deadline for a response. No explanation required for the denial. Carriers filed challenges and waited months — sometimes much longer — for a one-line rejection that told them nothing.

That system processed 71,862 requests in 2024 alone. 63,548 of them tied to inspections and violations. Only 39% resulted in any correction, per FMCSA’s own data.

On April 15, FMCSA announced a mandatory three-stage independent review process covering every state that receives Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program funding. The Federal Register notice published April 16. Full rollout is targeted for approximately mid-September 2026.

FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs put it directly: “Accurate data keeps our roads safe. America’s hardworking truck drivers deserve a system that treats them fairly. These updates guarantee due process by ensuring drivers who challenge an inspection or crash record receive an independent, unbiased, and completed review in a timely manner.”

Here’s what specifically changed:

The issuing officer can no longer be the sole decision-maker when a challenge gets denied. Stage one — Initial Review — goes to a DataQs analyst within the state’s MCSAP lead agency, with a 21-day response window. If the carrier still disagrees, Reconsideration goes to independent subject matter experts who had no hand in the first decision — another 21 days. Still unresolved? Final Review goes to a senior decision-maker or independent panel, nobody from the prior stages involved, binding decision within 45 days.

Every denial at every stage now requires the reviewer’s name and title, a description of the evidence considered, the specific reason for the denial, and instructions for how to appeal. The one-line rejection with no explanation is done.

States that don’t comply risk losing their MCSAP funding. That financial consequence is what gives this teeth. It didn’t exist before.

Two more pieces buried in the Federal Register notice worth knowing: carriers can now challenge inspection data going back three years and crash data going back five. If you had a blitz week violation from 2024 that went nowhere under the old system, that window may have reopened.

Why This Hits Differently for Small Carriers

Todd Spencer, President of OOIDA, was direct after the announcement: “Unlike larger fleets, a singular erroneous violation can have devastating consequences for a small trucking company, which is why we pushed so forcefully for these changes.”

He’s right. UPS ran through 172 inspections during blitz week 2026. If one carries a documentation error, it gets absorbed into a large inspection sample — the scoring math dilutes the impact. An owner-operator with two inspections over the past six months doesn’t have that cushion. One incorrect OOS order doesn’t dilute anything. It moves the BASIC score. It shows up when a broker pulls your safety profile. It factors into the insurance renewal conversation. The reform was designed specifically because that asymmetry was real and had gone unaddressed for too long.

The Filing Window Right Now

The new system goes live in September. What you’re working with today is the current system — no binding review timelines, which makes filing sooner strictly better than later.

A challenge submitted this week starts the clock now. FMCSA hasn’t confirmed whether RDRs filed before September under the current system will transfer to the new independent review process if they’re still open when the new rules kick in. That question remains open. But filing now gives you the best outcome under either scenario: if the new rules apply retroactively, your pending challenge gets the fairer process. If they don’t, you’ve already had more time in the queue. There is no upside to waiting.

What actually works in a DataQs submission: a maintenance record with a date and technician signature showing a component was in compliance at or before the time of inspection. A photograph with intact metadata. A bill of lading that directly contradicts the securement citation. A medical card copy proving a credential violation was recorded incorrectly. The burden of proof sits entirely with you as the requestor — that hasn’t changed under either system. What changed is what happens after you submit something substantive.

For Owner-Operators

Two things need to happen before June 8.

Pull the inspection report. Read the violation codes carefully. If anything is factually wrong — not a close call, factually incorrect — file the DataQs RDR at dataqs.fmcsa.dot.gov with the inspection report number and your supporting documentation attached.

Then check your current BASIC scores at ai.fmcsa.dot.gov. Know exactly where you stand before the June 8 update posts. If a category is already elevated, even a single blitz week OOS order landing on June 8 can push you into intervention territory. Dealing with it now beats getting a warning letter in your inbox and dealing with it then.

For Small Fleets

Pull every inspection report for every truck that went through blitz week. Start with OOS violations — they carry a severity multiplier that makes them hit harder in the scoring model than non-OOS findings for the same underlying condition. File challenges on anything factually wrong. For violations that are accurate, the only path forward is accumulating clean inspections between now and the next scoring update.

The SMS runs a 24-month rolling window weighted toward recency. A clean inspection this month outweighs a violation from 18 months ago. That record starts building from today.

If any BASIC crosses an intervention threshold on June 8 — or even gets close — response time matters. Warning letters aren’t a death sentence, but carriers who respond quickly with documentation and a concrete plan consistently fare better than those who sit on it.

Three Questions Operators Are Actually Asking

Q: My blitz week violation looks accurate to me — the brake was legitimately out of adjustment. Is there anything I can do about the CSA hit?

DataQs corrects data that’s factually wrong. It’s not a mechanism to dispute calls you simply disagree with. If the condition was real, the violation stands.

What you can do: get the brake adjusted and inspected by a qualified technician, keep the service invoice — specifically one with the technician’s notes on what was found and corrected. That documentation won’t touch the CSA score, but it protects you in future inspections if the same component comes up again, and it carries real weight if the violation ever surfaces in a legal context. On the scoring side, clean inspections going forward are the only lever. The system weights recent data more heavily — a clean inspection this month does more for your percentile than one from a year ago.

Q: I want to challenge a violation but I don’t have much documentation. Can I still file?

You can file. But the outcome tracks almost directly with what you submit.

A narrative disagreement without evidence won’t produce a correction under any version of DataQs — old or new. Work through what you can realistically get: a shop invoice from a service visit near the inspection date, a DVIR from that week, a photo taken before or after the stop, any paperwork that contradicts what the inspector recorded. If none of that exists, a challenge without supporting evidence is unlikely to go anywhere. A denied challenge doesn’t change your score in either direction, but it costs time. In that situation, the better investment is building clean inspections forward rather than pursuing a challenge you can’t actually support.

Q: The new system doesn’t go live until September. Should I wait to file so I get the independent reviewer and the binding timelines?

No. File now.

The violations are already in the system and already affecting your scores today. The June 8 SMS update is weeks away. Filing in May gets your challenge in the queue before that update compounds the impact further. FMCSA hasn’t clarified the retroactivity question — whether challenges filed now transfer to the new process in September — but it doesn’t change the math. Either your pending challenge transitions to the better process automatically, or it’s already been sitting in review for months by the time September arrives. Either outcome beats waiting to see how it plays out.