$217 Million Just Hit the Table for Trucking Safety and CDL Development — Here’s Who Can Apply and What It Means for Your Operation

On Monday, May 18, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that FMCSA is deploying $217 million across four grant programs targeting trucking safety enforcement, CDL program modernization, technology deployment at roadside inspections, and career training for military veterans entering the trucking industry.

This is not a future commitment. Applications are open right now. The deadline is June 17, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

The announcement came one day after FMCSA’s new Motus registration system went live for all carriers. Taken together, these two actions are part of the same enforcement posture FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs has been building since early 2026 — tighter controls on who gets authority, tighter vetting of who holds a CDL, and more tools on the ground to catch the operators gaming both systems.

What the $217 Million Is Actually Funding

Four grant programs are open. Each one targets a different piece of the same problem: unqualified operators, fraudulent credentials, and outdated enforcement infrastructure that bad actors have been exploiting for years.

The High Priority Commercial Motor Vehicle Grant Program is the enforcement arm of this package. It funds state and local projects targeting unsafe driving in high-risk crash corridors, improving the safe movement of hazardous materials, and supporting roadside inspection capability. It also covers safety data improvement projects and public awareness campaigns. States, localities, and other eligible entities apply. If your state has been putting off upgrading its roadside inspection technology or hasn’t been participating in the Performance Registration Information Systems Management program — which links vehicle registration to carrier safety data — HP-CMV money is what funds those projects.

The High Priority Innovative Technology Deployment Grant Program is specifically for deploying technology that connects federal motor carrier safety systems with state CMV systems. Think automated license plate readers at weigh stations, electronic screening systems, and the data infrastructure behind real-time roadside enforcement. More connected enforcement infrastructure means faster identification of carriers running on suspended authority, drivers operating with disqualified CDLs, and vehicles with open safety violations. For legitimate small carriers, that’s a net positive — it levels the field against operators who have been getting through roadside checks that rely on paper processes.

The Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation Grant — known as CDLPI — is the largest single program in this package. FMCSA is putting approximately $89.4 million into this one alone. It funds states and other eligible entities working to modernize their CDL systems, strengthen compliance with federal licensing requirements, and clean up the integrity of the national CDL database. The goal of the national CDL program is straightforward: one driver, one license, one record. Every CDL holder in the country is supposed to have a single driving history that follows them across state lines. CDLPI money pays for the systems that actually enforce that standard — court conviction processing, violation masking prevention, state licensing agency upgrades.

Secretary Duffy made a specific point of noting that this year’s CDLPI notice of funding opportunity strips out the DEI and climate provisions that were embedded in prior cycles under the previous administration. The stated position is that grant dollars should fund measurable safety outcomes. Whether you agree with that policy shift or not, the practical effect on applicants is that the application criteria are narrower and more focused on technical compliance outcomes.

The Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant Program — CMVOST — is the workforce pipeline piece. It funds colleges, vocational schools, truck driver training programs, and nonprofits that provide CDL training specifically to current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard members and reservists. Spouses of service members are also covered. The program requires applicants to be listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry and to comply with Entry-Level Driver Training regulations. CMVOST grants can cover coursework, classroom time, range time, and placement services. The grant period runs from the fiscal year of award through two additional fiscal years.

Why This Matters Beyond the Headlines

The $217 million number is the headline. The underlying mechanics are what actually matter to operators.

Start with CDL integrity. FMCSA has spent the better part of 2026 dismantling the infrastructure that allowed unqualified operators to obtain and hold CDLs. The agency has been coordinating with states to revoke CDLs outright — not just issue out-of-service violations — for drivers caught with English Language Proficiency violations. As of early 2026, 14,000 drivers had received out-of-service violations for ELP violations, and states including California had begun requiring affected drivers to retest or lose their commercial license entirely. The CDLPI grants fund the state systems that make enforcement like that possible at scale. Without functioning state CDL databases that accurately track violations, disqualifications, and conviction records, the federal enforcement actions Barrs has been announcing don’t translate into operational outcomes.

“These grant programs reflect FMCSA’s commitment to advancing safety while supporting the continued growth of the commercial motor vehicle industry,” Barrs said in the announcement. “By partnering with states, training providers, law enforcement, and nonprofit organizations, we are helping build a stronger transportation workforce, improving safety outcomes, and delivering on the Administration’s mission to move freight more safely and efficiently across the country.”

The technology deployment piece is equally significant. Roadside inspection enforcement has historically relied on staffing and physical infrastructure — weigh stations, pull-off sites, inspection personnel. The High Priority ITD program funds the data layer that makes enforcement work between physical checkpoints. When a carrier’s safety score deteriorates, when a driver’s CDL is suspended, when a vehicle accumulates out-of-service violations — those data events need to propagate through connected systems quickly to be actionable at roadside. Grants in this category fund that connectivity.

The Veterans Pipeline — Why It’s Relevant to Small Carriers

The CMVOST program has been running for years in smaller form. Previous cycles awarded between $3.1 million and $3.5 million annually to a few dozen community colleges and training programs. This cycle is part of a significantly larger package, and it’s worth understanding why veterans represent a meaningful talent pool for small carriers specifically.

The military operates commercial and heavy-equipment vehicles at scale. Soldiers, sailors, and Marines who have spent years driving or maintaining tactical wheeled vehicles — trucks, heavy transport platforms, fuel tankers — often have the mechanical discipline and operational habits that translate directly to commercial trucking. What they often lack is a CDL and a civilian credential pathway. CMVOST grants fund exactly that bridge.

For an owner-operator running a small fleet who has struggled to find experienced, reliable drivers through the standard load board hire cycle, the veteran pipeline is worth knowing about. You can’t apply for this grant yourself — individuals and motor carriers are not eligible. The grants go to training institutions and nonprofits. But understanding which schools in your region hold CMVOST grants tells you which programs are federally vetted for CDL training quality. That matters when you’re evaluating a recently graduated driver’s training background.

A list of current and past CMVOST recipients is maintained on FMCSA’s grants website.

What This Package Signals About FMCSA’s Direction

Barrs came into 2026 with a clear agenda: root out the fraud networks that have been operating inside the carrier registration system, the CDL credentialing system, and the roadside enforcement system simultaneously. The $217 million announcement is consistent with that agenda. It funds state CDL systems to catch credential fraud, technology to improve enforcement at the roadside level, and workforce development for a candidate pool — veterans — that FMCSA and DOT have specifically identified as a high-quality pipeline.

Secretary Duffy framed it this way in the announcement: “We’re also investing in the next generation of truckers with modern systems that help root out the bad actors that have plagued the industry for years.”

For small carriers and owner-operators who have been running clean — paying for compliant ELDs, maintaining accurate driver qualification files, keeping their authority in good standing — every dollar that goes toward enforcement and CDL integrity is a dollar working in your favor. The carriers and operators gaming those systems are your competition for freight. A more enforced market is a more level market.

For Owner-Operators

You can’t apply for any of these grants directly. That’s not the point for you. What matters is understanding what these programs are building toward. Stricter CDL standards enforced through better-funded state systems mean the database you query in the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse and the employment history you pull on a prospective hire is more likely to be accurate. Better-connected enforcement technology at roadside means your compliant operation faces less direct competition from operators running disqualified drivers or bypassing hours-of-service requirements.

If you are a veteran yourself, or if you are hiring veterans, it’s worth bookmarking FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry. Schools holding active CMVOST grants are operating under federal training standards with FMCSA oversight. That credential background means something in a driver file.

For Fleet Managers

The piece most relevant to a fleet running five to twenty trucks is the CDLPI-funded upgrade to state CDL conviction processing. One of the persistent problems in driver qualification is the lag between a court conviction — a DUI, a moving violation, a disqualification event — and when that conviction appears in the national CDL database. Carriers relying on an annual MVR pull can miss a conviction that happened two months ago because the state system hasn’t processed it yet. CDLPI grants fund the fixes to those processing gaps. A better-funded, more current state database means the MVR you pull is closer to real-time accurate.

That doesn’t change your compliance obligation — you’re still required to pull MVRs under 49 CFR Part 391.25 — but it does improve the quality of the data behind the check.

Commonly Asked Questions

Q: I run a small CDL school out of my trucking operation. Can I apply for any of these grants?

Potentially yes, through the CMVOST program, but with conditions. Your school must be listed on FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry and must be in compliance with Entry-Level Driver Training regulations. If you are, and if your program serves current or former military members, you are in the eligible applicant pool. You also must be approved by the relevant State Approving Agency and accepted to receive VA education benefits — that’s an additional credential requirement on top of TPR listing. If your school meets those bars, submit through Grants.gov before 11:59 p.m. Eastern on June 17, 2026. Contact information for programmatic questions on CMVOST is available at fmcsa.dot.gov/grants.

Q: Does better CDL enforcement actually change anything for me as a carrier hiring drivers? I already pull MVRs.

It should, over time. The CDLPI program specifically funds states to improve the speed at which court convictions get entered into the national CDL database. Right now, there’s often a lag of weeks or months between when a driver gets convicted of a moving violation and when it shows up in the record you pull. That lag is a compliance gap — you can be technically current on your MVR check and still miss a recent disqualifying event. CDLPI grants are designed to close that processing window. They also fund the systems that catch CDL holders trying to hold licenses in multiple states, which is another data integrity problem that flows downstream to the carrier when it shows up in a roadside inspection or a crash investigation.

Q: I keep hearing about FMCSA going after bad actors. How does this affect my CSA score and enforcement exposure as a legitimate carrier?

Your CSA score is unaffected by what happens to other carriers. But the enforcement environment around you does affect your business in a real way. Carriers operating with unqualified drivers, fraudulent authority, or noncompliant ELDs are competing for the same freight you’re hauling, often at rates that undercut what a compliant operation can sustain. The HP-CMV grants specifically fund high-visibility enforcement in high-risk crash corridors — meaning more inspections, more out-of-service orders, and more authority revocations in lanes where this kind of noncompliance has been concentrated. If you’re running clean in those lanes, that enforcement is working for you. Keep your driver qualification files current, make sure your ELD device is on FMCSA’s registered list — Safe ELD and MYLOGS were removed on May 1 — and treat every roadside interaction as a documentation opportunity rather than a liability.