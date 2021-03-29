265 layoffs hit freight-related firms in Texas

Thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services announced it is closing its facility in Houston and will be eliminating 30 jobs by July 31.

Thyssenkrup’s announcement was one of several freight-related layoffs announced Friday, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices.

Other companies announcing layoffs include Wonderful Citrus Packing LLC in Mission, Texas, and Ovintiv Inc., an oilfield services company in Karnes City, Texas.

Wonderful Citrus Packing LLC said the winter storm in February is partly to blame for the layoffs that will affect 141 employees at the facility. The layoffs occurred March 15.

“Due to the unexpectedly severe winter storms in Texas and related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable, Wonderful Citrus Packing is implementing a reduction in workforce,” according to Sean M. Sullivan, an employment counsel for Wonderful Citrus Packing. “This action is expected to be temporary. Seasonal employees affected by this action may be eligible for seasonal rehire in or around September 2021.”

Wonderful Citrus Packing, located in the Rio Grande Valley, is a grower, shipper and packer of fresh citrus.

Ovintiv Inc. plans to permanently terminate 95 workers at its Karnes City facility by July 31. The layoffs represent half the company’s workforce in Karnes City, where the company produces, transports and markets oil and natural gas products from the Eagle Ford Shale.

Ovintiv did not give a reason for the layoffs, but the announcement comes several weeks after the company agreed to sell drilling rights in South Texas to Validus Energy for $880 million.

Thyssenkrupp officials said they are permanently closing the distribution center at 11220 Ella Blvd. in far north Houston. The company did not provide a reason for the facility’s closure.

The Houston distribution center provided supply chain services for the global manufacturing industry and employed two truck drivers.

Thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services is a subsidiary of Germany-based ThyssenKrupp AG, a multinational company in industrial engineering and steel production.

