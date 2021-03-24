  • ITVI.USA
3PL Summit: Front executive leans into optimism

As COVID vaccinations rise, LB Harvey sees reasons for optimism, but logistics work as it was is unlikely to return

Alan Adler Alan AdlerWednesday, March 24, 2021
0 5 1 minute read

This episode of Fuller Speed Ahead is part of the FreightWaves 3PL Summit and focuses on workplace efficiency no matter where that work is done.

CHAT TOPIC: Efficiency at work matters no matter where work is done

DETAILS: A Fuller Speed Ahead discussion on how to make email a competitive advantage in business no matter where that business is conducted 

SPEAKER: LB Harvey, chief revenue and success officer, Front  

BIO: Prior to Front, Harvey was the senior vice president of sales, success and support at Intercom, a business messaging platform that has raised $241 million in venture funding. She also spent seven years as director of sales at LinkedIn.

VIDEO GOES HERE

“What we hear a lot from our logistics companies is that it can just be really easy to get caught in the flood of email. You have to go searching back through a deluge of emails to find the salient points.”

“It’s hard to move and shake like we like to in tech without those in-person connections, especially for startups. I think for early-stage to moderate, even late-stage startups, I predict that hybrid will be the way forward.”

“I’m all for emerging hubs. But I don’t think that San Francisco or Silicon Valley are going away,  or going anywhere.”

LB Harvey, Front

Alan Adler

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.

