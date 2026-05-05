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$4 million cargo theft recovery shows what enforcement can do

A rare recovery highlights how coordination and persistence can lead to real outcomes in cargo theft investigations.

Phil Brink
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In a recent case out of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, investigators recovered nearly $4 million in stolen cargo tied to multiple companies, according to NBC Los Angeles. One arrest was made following a search warrant in Vernon, California.

That outcome is not common.

In most cargo theft cases, once the load is gone, it moves fast. Freight is split, resold, or pushed through secondary markets before anyone realizes what happened. Recovery rates remain low across the industry, especially after the first 24 to 48 hours.

This case shows what is possible when the right pieces come together. Coordination, persistence, and the ability to connect activity across multiple incidents played a role.

Credit to LASD for the recovery and the work behind it.

It is easy to focus on the loss side of this problem. But moments like this matter. They show that stolen freight can be traced, recovered, and tied back to real people.

The work is not done. The larger networks behind these operations are still active. But this is a reminder that recovery is possible when the right attention is applied.

Stay vigilant.

Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink.

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Phil Brink

Phil Brink is the Head of Fraud Media and Education at FreightWaves and the CEO and co-founder of The Bannon Report, a freight risk intelligence platform that helps companies verify partners and prevent losses before freight moves. He began his logistics career in 2013 and spent more than a decade owning and operating a brokerage, where firsthand exposure to organized cargo theft and fraud led him to develop prevention solutions for the industry. His work focuses on cargo theft trends, identity risk, and emerging threats across the transportation ecosystem. Reach him at phil.brink@firecrown.com.