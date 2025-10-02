90% Fewer Calls: the C3 Hive Impact on Trucking Yards

In logistics, collaboration has always been the difference between a shipment that moves smoothly and one that doesn’t move at all. But for all the talk of “visibility” and “real-time tracking,” the truth is that most breakdowns still happen at the same place they always have: the yard.
A truck arrives a few minutes late, a dock door gets reassigned, a gate code is missing, or no one knows whether the trailer is sealed or ready. Those are the moments when drivers sit idle, dispatchers scramble, and shippers lose valuable time. According to Greg Braun, CRO at C3 Solutions, the reason is simple: different facts live in different systems. “Breakdowns happen at handoffs,” Braun said in a statement. “That’s when booked slots don’t match real ETAs, gate rules change without notice, and the people who could fix the problem are arguing over whose data is right.”
Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at
F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.
Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next.
In 2025, collaboration means something more grounded than industry buzzwords. “It’s about keeping all the stakeholders, shippers, carriers, and drivers, on the same page in real time,” said Braun. “Plans change fast, so collaboration is about making sure everyone agrees on the next step and that the work still gets done.”
That next step, increasingly, is being powered by automation.
For decades, the industry focused on visibility. But as Braun points out, visibility alone only tells the story after the fact. “Visibility tells you there’s a delay,” they explained. “Actionable workflows actually change the story while there’s still time to make the truck on time.” The difference lies in execution.
A dashboard might flag a problem, but a collaboration platform can assign ownership, notify the right people, and feed updates back into the source system, all before detention time starts ticking.
That’s the role C3 Hive plays in modern yard management. Sitting between a company’s transportation, warehouse, and yard management systems, C3 Hive acts as the connective environment that synchronizes information and actions across every layer of the supply chain. “When the TMS, WMS, and YMS talk to each other, the phone stops being your integration layer,” said Braun.
Automation brings this harmony to life in ways that drivers can feel firsthand. A driver-friendly facility is a predictable one. Clear pre-arrival instructions, quick gate entry, and a door that’s ready when they are.
With a supply chain collaboration platform, drivers can check in digitally, receive instant instructions by text or app notification, and even perform yard tasks or complete multi-stop routes without a single phone call. “We’ve built the system to learn from driver feedback,” Braun explained. “It learns what works and stops repeating what doesn’t.”
Under the hood, that experience is powered by smart automation, geofenced triggers for arrivals and departures, time slots that adjust automatically to live ETAs, and rule-based assignments that keep every team informed as soon as conditions change.
It’s the kind of invisible technology that solves small problems before they snowball into full-blown disruptions.
Within the first two weeks of deployment, customers typically report a 90% reduction in calls and emails and immediate improvements in clarity across their yards. By the 30-to-60-day mark, detention fees disappear and gate cycle times accelerate. “The return on investment isn’t abstract,” Braun noted. “It’s measured in minutes saved, calls avoided, and drivers who actually want to come back.”
That pragmatic approach, with less emphasis on dashboards and more on doing, has quietly redefined what collaboration looks like in trucking. Instead of another layer of visibility, platforms like C3 Hive turn the yard into a space where data actually drives coordinated action.