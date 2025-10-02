90% Fewer Calls: the C3 Hive Impact on Trucking Yards

In logistics, collaboration has always been the difference between a shipment that moves smoothly and one that doesn’t move at all. But for all the talk of “visibility” and “real-time tracking,” the truth is that most breakdowns still happen at the same place they always have: the yard.

A truck arrives a few minutes late, a dock door gets reassigned, a gate code is missing, or no one knows whether the trailer is sealed or ready. Those are the moments when drivers sit idle, dispatchers scramble, and shippers lose valuable time. According to Greg Braun, CRO at C3 Solutions, the reason is simple: different facts live in different systems. “Breakdowns happen at handoffs,” Braun said in a statement. “That’s when booked slots don’t match real ETAs, gate rules change without notice, and the people who could fix the problem are arguing over whose data is right.”

In 2025, collaboration means something more grounded than industry buzzwords. “It’s about keeping all the stakeholders, shippers, carriers, and drivers, on the same page in real time,” said Braun. “Plans change fast, so collaboration is about making sure everyone agrees on the next step and that the work still gets done.”

That next step, increasingly, is being powered by automation.