A Practical Guide to CVSA Brake Safety Week 2025

Every year thousands of trucks are pulled off the road during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Brake Safety Week by inspectors across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, who in 2023 conducted 18,875 inspections. Of those, 2,375 trucks or 12.6%, were placed out of service for brake-related violations. This year’s spotlight is sharper than ever, especially if you have rotors cracking under heat stress, pigtails dragging across your catwalk or drums coated in grime. For 2025, inspectors are narrowing their focus, zeroing in on the visible signs of neglect and homing in on disc brake components, drums and rotor condition. If you’re hauling heavy, you’re in the crosshairs.

Let’s be clear: This isn’t about passing inspection by luck or charm. It’s about understanding what CVSA looks for and what you can control.

Disc Brakes and Rotor Realities

The rise of disc brakes across Class 8 and vocational trucks has brought new advantages and vulnerabilities. Disc setups run hotter, and with heat comes trouble. Rotor cracks are a growing reason for out-of-service violations. These cracks often show up on heavier trucks – think trash haulers, log trucks or any rig doing short-haul, stop-start runs where brakes never really get a chance to cool.

If you’re using disc brakes, consider investing in cryogenic-treated rotors. These rotors are heat-tempered to reduce internal stress fractures, buying you longevity and lowering your risk of an expensive (and embarrassing) roadside failure. More importantly, keep your brakes clean and regularly inspected. Heat check discoloration, spider-webbing cracks and glazing should never be surprises.

It’s Not Always About What’s Broken. It’s About What’s Obvious

Talk to enough seasoned inspectors and they’ll tell you: They’re not in the business of pulling in a spotless 2025 Peterbilt with stainless steel fenders and a high-polish rig. Unless it’s to say, “Nice truck.” They’re looking for low-hanging fruit: visibly neglected equipment that screams, “I don’t care.”