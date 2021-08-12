A third-party solution to driver recruiting — Taking the Hire Road

Right Turn Recruiting CEO Doug Drier joined this week’s episode of Taking the Hire Road to discuss the third-party solution to driver recruiting with host Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach.

“My passion is in recruiting truck drivers. I love it; I breathe it,” Drier said. “Right Turn’s staff of 43 people contribute to the greater goal of hiring qualified truck drivers to seat empty trucks in the industry.”

Right Turn Recruiting places class A truck drivers with small, medium and major carriers nationwide. As a third-party recruiting company, Right Turn employs proprietary software that quickly provides its recruiters with all relevant job and driver information.

“It’s my goal to make sure I’m putting forward as many opportunities in front of the recruiters so that they have options for drivers when they call, whether that’s step deck, flatbed, tanker … owner-operators, students, recent grads, we sincerely have it all, and that makes our job really easy,” Drier said.

With its motto “Quality over quantity,” Drier said Right Turn is a “shot in the arm,” providing trucking companies with some of their best leads. The Minnesota-based company serves drivers across the U.S. seeking local, regional or OTR positions.

He added that he’s proudest of his long-term partnerships with trucking companies.

“One of the coolest things I’m most proud of is we have nine trucking companies that have been with us for 10-plus years,” Drier said. “Having those relationships and being able to go back and forth with one another … we truly feel like we’re a part of the recruiting departments that we work with, and that really drives our success.”

