Activist group wants former UPS exec Barber to run Norfolk Southern

Less than a month after taking a billion-dollar stake in railroad Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) and vowing to oust CEO Alan Shaw, activist group Ancora Holdings Group on Tuesday proposed a new slate of directors at Norfolk Southern, as well as a new CEO, former UPS Inc. executive Jim Barber.

Ancora has also proposed that Jamie Boychuk, a former executive at CSX Corp. be appointed as COO, replacing Paul Duncan.

The proposed eight-member board slate includes former Ohio Gov. John Kasich; Barber; Samet Fahmy, a former top executive at Kansas City Southern; William Clyburn Jr., a former vice chairman at the Surface Transportation Board; and Alison Landry, a longtime transportation analyst.