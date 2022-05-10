AFC Transport hires former Dart chief as president and COO

Freight and logistics company AFC Transport announced on Tuesday that Dave Ables is the new president and COO.

Ables will be in charge of AFC’s management team, direct day-to-day operations and customer and driver relationships.

“As president of AFC Transport, I look forward to driving the company forward and working with the internal team to accelerate and accomplish company goals,” Ables said in a release.

Ables has 27 years of experience in transportation. He was most recently the president and CEO of the Dart Transit Company and Dart Advantage Logistics Companies. Before that, he was vice president of operations and marketing for truckload carrier PAM Transport.

“We are confident that Dave’s well-established track record of success in operations and customer service will help us better serve our customers,” Steven Maly, owner of AFC Transport, said in the release.

“As we grow, driver satisfaction is our top priority. Drivers want to do business with companies that understand their way of life,” Maly said. “Dave and I still hold our CDLs, and we understand the joys and the pain points from a driver’s perspective, and we recruit team members who care and serve as trusted resources like we do.”

The family-owned Gary, Indiana-based AFC Transport manages a fleet of trucks and trailers that operate in 48 U.S. states and Canada.

“Our valued team members can expect compassion, engagement and inclusion as we strive to become a next generation in trucking model. Our drivers and clients can expect excellent service from a top-notch team of industry professionals,” Ables said.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes PAM Transport (No. 39) and Dart Transit (No. 56).