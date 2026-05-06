After a long gap, Uber Freight’s revenue turns higher from year earlier

Uber Freight reported its financial performance on the basis of operating income rather than EBITDA for the first time, but the negative numbers came as revenue turned up after a long stretch of lower numbers.

The operating loss for the first quarter at the company known primarily as a digital broker was $30 million. While this quarter was the first time where Uber’s three segments–Mobility, Delivery and Freight–were reported on the basis of operating income rather than EBITDA, the company’s earnings statement did report operating income at Uber Freight for the first quarter of 2025 as a loss of $25 million.

In the company’s supplemental information released with the earnings, the operating loss for the second, third and fourth quarters of last year at Uber Freight was $26 million, $40 million and $18 million, respectively.