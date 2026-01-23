AI readiness lagging in procurement

Artificial intelligence has already made its way into procurement. It shows up in sourcing tools, analytics dashboards, and supplier platforms, often quietly embedded in day-to-day workflows. And yet, most procurement leaders still hesitate to say they are ready for it. That contradiction sits at the center of ProcureAbility’s 2026 CPO Report, which found that while 100% of surveyed procurement organizations are using AI in some form, only 11% consider themselves “fully ready” to deploy it with confidence and scale.

What surprised ProcureAbility CEO Conrad Snover most was not the hesitation itself, but the speed at which AI has spread despite it. “The rate of adoption continues to surprise,” Snover said. “AI has infiltrated every industry. Everyone has to explain a strategy and something they’re doing.” At the same time, he noted that the adoption curve remains uneven. “It’s slow to pick up, but once it picks up, it’ll move extremely fast.”

That tension between urgency at the executive level and uncertainty inside procurement teams defines the current moment. Snover describes AI as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for procurement to holistically change how the function operates. “This is a chance to leapfrog current processes, accelerate careers, accelerate technology,” he said. “Every executive is asking for a strategy. There’s interest at the top and the bottom, but what’s missing is a clear, scalable approach in the middle.”

The report suggests that hesitation is not rooted in resistance to technology, but in structural and data-related realities that procurement has wrestled with for decades. When asked why so few organizations feel fully ready, Snover pointed first to data readiness. “Data readiness is the biggest constraint,” he said. Nearly two-thirds of respondents cited data privacy and compliance concerns, while more than half pointed to poor data quality and fragmentation across systems.