AI safety solutions see 73% reduction in crash rates, Samsara report

A new global report from Samsara paints a vivid picture of how artificial intelligence is reshaping fleet safety, and how quickly the results are taking hold. The Samsara Safety Report: Benchmarking the Future of Safety is the company’s first large-scale analysis of real-world outcomes, drawing on data from more than 2,600 fleets, 20 trillion annual data points, and billions of miles driven across the first 30 months of using the Samsara platform.
The findings show a clear trend: AI is not only changing the way fleets monitor and coach drivers, but it’s helping build safer, more compliant operations that continue to improve over time.
According to the report, fleets that implemented Samsara’s complete AI safety solution, including dual-facing AI dash cams, in-cab alerts, and driver coaching, achieved a striking 73% reduction in crash rates over a 30-month span. That’s nearly double the rate of improvement seen by fleets overall.
The difference, the report suggests, lies in visibility and immediacy. With dual-facing dash cams providing real-time feedback and context, safety managers can identify risky behavior before it escalates, and drivers can correct it in the moment. Fleets using both inward- and outward-facing cameras saw crash-rate reductions more than twice as high as those relying solely on front-facing views.
One of the most compelling findings from the report is how quickly fleets begin to see measurable change.
Within just six months of implementing Samsara’s platform, fleets operating more than 175 vehicles experienced a 49% drop in harsh driving events and an 84% reduction in mobile phone use behind the wheel.
Those numbers continued to improve over time. After 30 months, harsh events were down 69%, and mobile phone use had nearly vanished, dropping 96%. The data suggests that safety programs combining AI technology with driver coaching don’t just create one-time improvements; they create a culture of accountability that compounds year after year.
The ripple effects of those safety improvements extend beyond the road.
Fleets of similar size also saw dramatic gains in compliance, with notable improvements in their CSA scores over the same 30-month period. The report highlights a 43% improvement in Unsafe Driving, a 57% boost in Hours of Service Compliance, and an 83% increase in Controlled Substances and Alcohol Compliance, figures that point to better training, stronger policies, and safer fleets overall.
Samsara’s analysis spans multiple industries, regions, and fleet sizes, underscoring that safety gains aren’t isolated to a single market or operation type. Instead, the findings represent a broader shift in how technology is transforming the foundation of fleet management. By integrating AI-powered tools that offer visibility, automation, and actionable insights, fleets are creating safer roads for drivers and the public alike.
Samsara’s data shows, AI is more than a tool; it’s a catalyst for change. Those who embrace AI early aren’t just reacting to safety challenges; they’re redefining what’s possible in fleet safety performance.