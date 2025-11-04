AI safety solutions see 73% reduction in crash rates, Samsara report

A new global report from Samsara paints a vivid picture of how artificial intelligence is reshaping fleet safety, and how quickly the results are taking hold. The Samsara Safety Report: Benchmarking the Future of Safety is the company’s first large-scale analysis of real-world outcomes, drawing on data from more than 2,600 fleets, 20 trillion annual data points, and billions of miles driven across the first 30 months of using the Samsara platform.

The findings show a clear trend: AI is not only changing the way fleets monitor and coach drivers, but it’s helping build safer, more compliant operations that continue to improve over time.

According to the report, fleets that implemented Samsara’s complete AI safety solution, including dual-facing AI dash cams, in-cab alerts, and driver coaching, achieved a striking 73% reduction in crash rates over a 30-month span. That’s nearly double the rate of improvement seen by fleets overall.

The difference, the report suggests, lies in visibility and immediacy. With dual-facing dash cams providing real-time feedback and context, safety managers can identify risky behavior before it escalates, and drivers can correct it in the moment. Fleets using both inward- and outward-facing cameras saw crash-rate reductions more than twice as high as those relying solely on front-facing views.