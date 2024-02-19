Watch Now


FinanceNewsTrucking

Air Van acquires fellow 3PL G&C Cartage

Deal combines Jacksonville, Florida-based logistics providers

Todd Maiden
·
Air Van acquires G&C Cartage. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Third-party logistics provider Air Van announced Monday it has acquired fellow Jacksonville, Florida-based company G&C Cartage.

Founded in 1971, G&C Cartage provides warehousing and transportation services to clients out of a lone facility with more than 35,000 square feet of space. The company recently underwent an overhaul, allowing it to reduce costs by more than one-third while doubling profitability.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Air Van said the additional space will allow it to achieve current growth initiatives and better serve its freight forwarding clients.

“In a market that has experienced drastic changes and uncertainty since the pandemic, the goal is to expand offerings and become the most efficient and reliable resource for customers,” a news release said.

Air Van specializes in final-mile delivery, in addition to providing transloading, consolidation and deconsolidation services, regional trucking, drayage, and short-term storage out of its customs-bonded facility.


More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.