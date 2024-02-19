Air Van acquires fellow 3PL G&C Cartage

Third-party logistics provider Air Van announced Monday it has acquired fellow Jacksonville, Florida-based company G&C Cartage.

Founded in 1971, G&C Cartage provides warehousing and transportation services to clients out of a lone facility with more than 35,000 square feet of space. The company recently underwent an overhaul, allowing it to reduce costs by more than one-third while doubling profitability.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.