AIT Worldwide acquires white-glove delivery provider Select Express & Logistics

AIT Worldwide is expanding its last-mile logistics capability, agreeing to acquire New York City-based Select Express & Logistics.

Select Express is a third-party logistics provider specializing in final-mile delivery and assembly services for big and bulky consumer and commercial goods — so-called “white-glove” services. The company has more than 400 employees across 60 locations with 47 cross-dock facilities in the U.S. It handles more than 1.7 million shipments annually through a network of more than 1,200 carriers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close on Dec. 17.

“We are delighted to welcome the Select team to AIT. Customers with omnichannel distribution initiatives will benefit from our new unified solution that provides a truly global glass pipeline when importing goods from overseas to be delivered and assembled in consumers’ homes and commercial businesses,” said AIT President and CEO Vaughn Moore. “Most importantly, Select’s culture — especially the way they value their teammates and treat their clients — is a great fit. Confirming these shared core values is a prerequisite before AIT will even consider a company for acquisition.”

Select’s network of drivers and assemblers perform over 600,000 assembly and repair jobs of items such as furniture, fitness equipment, home electronics, appliances and more each year.

The company utilizes a mobile app to help ensure quality delivery and assembly services. More than 90% of its deliveries are managed through the app, it said, adding that retailers are able to manage their delivery appointments and customer interactions through the app.

AIT has an extensive final-mile service as part of its logistics offerings that connect the first, middle and final miles. The service is utilized by leading companies, including retailers, looking for omnichannel fulfillment services. Final-mile offerings include threshold delivery, room-of-choice delivery, white-glove services including unpacking, dunnage removal and assembly or setup, and customizable assembly solutions.

Once complete, Select’s final-mile services will be integrated with AIT’s existing offerings, expanding customer access to services. In addition, Select customers will gain access to AIT’s global freight forwarding expertise, allowing for a single point of contact and seamless integration of heavy and bulky goods imported into the U.S. through delivery to the end consumer.

Founded in 2001, Select’s customer base includes e-commerce businesses as well as furniture and home goods companies, sporting goods equipment makers, and health care and home improvement retailers. It offers services in all 50 states and Canada.

AIT also acquired customs broker Multimodal International and freight forwarder Intelligent Logistics this year.

