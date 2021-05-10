Allstates WorldCargo acquires GFE to expand customer footprint

Allstates WorldCargo, a global supply chain solutions company founded in 1961, recently announced it has acquired Ground Freight Expeditors (GFE), a freight forwarding company founded in 1999 by Paris Brothers, a specialty foods company.

In 2020, Clarendon Capital invested in Allstates WorldCargo to accelerate its transportation footprint and enhance its service offerings through strategic growth and acquisitions, including that of GFE.

In an interview with FreightWaves, Kendra Tanner, president of Allstates WorldCargo, explained the company’s growth plan over the past few years.

“We built a tremendous fondation over the past 60 years and Claredon really wanted to assist us with our future growth,” she said. “They were excited to assist with taking the company to the next level through acquisitions and helping fill white space throughout the U.S.”

Tanner explained that prior to the GFE acquisition, the company only had 20 offices throughout the country after six decades. With new investment partners, she decided it was time to fill the gaps in Allstates’ current logistics business.

“GFE was intriguing to us because they had the same values and goals as we did,” she said. “The previous ownership treated employees like family and invested in creating a strong team. We also did not have a presence yet in Louisville, Kentucky, and that is where their warehouses are located. GFE also has back-office functions in Missouri and that was helpful to our growth.”

In addition, GFE had a strong role in industries Allstates WorldCargo was looking to improve on.

“They are in a couple of vertical markets which we didn’t have much of a presence in,” Tanner explained. “GFE also has a footprint in technologies, so the acquisition was the perfect scenario for us.”

Tanner also wants to push marketing strategies of the company forward, as Allstates WorldCargo has normally stayed under the radar.

“I really want to get our name out there,” she said. “We are looking to bring on complementary team members to excel our growth in the industry and give us the visibility and the platform we need to bring optimal service to our customers.”

