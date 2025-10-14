Alvys’ $40m Series B streamlining freight operations

Alvys, a logistics software provider, has secured $40 million in a Series B funding round led by RTP Global as it seeks to deepen its impact across the freight and insurance brokerage industries. The company’s approach, combining automation, integrated systems, and AI to simplify complex operations for carriers and brokers, is driving the Series B investment.
The freight industry has fragmented tools, disconnected systems, and slow growth. Alvys has come in as a unifier. Rather than layering additional software onto existing platforms, the company offers a single, integrated transportation management system (TMS) that consolidates dispatching, billing, compliance, accounting, and analytics into a unified environment.
The aim is not just consolidation, but operational clarity: fewer manual touches, cleaner data flows, and faster decision-making.
Alvys knows that this kind of integration is essential in freight, where margins are thin and inefficiencies compound quickly. When teams must constantly switch between apps or re-enter data, precious hours and dollars slip away.
For organizations that simultaneously operate assets and run brokerage operations, the problem is especially frustrating as siloed data, duplicated tasks, and visibility gaps all contribute to slow growth. When carrier and brokerage workflows are unified under one roof, those bottlenecks can be eliminated.
Customers report 25% to 35% reductions in touches per thousand loads, faster invoicing (about four days rather than stretching into double digits), and significant drops in disputes, fewer chargebacks, fewer surprises, and more protected margins. These gains, Alvys contends, turn software from a cost center into a value driver.
The newly raised capital will fund further investments in AI-driven automation, extended compliance features, deeper analytics, and scalable infrastructure to support both mid-market fleets and enterprise operations.
Alvys places artificial intelligence at the heart of its roadmap: not as a flashy addon, but as a layer woven into workflows, helping teams remove redundant steps and make smarter decisions in real time.
“Our goal is simple: keep building Alvys to be the most strategic solution for an industry where businesses, teams, and individuals can’t afford to waste time,” said Nick Darman, founder and CEO of Alvys, in a news release. “We’re scaling enterprise-grade solutions with AI at the core. That means utilizing AI, automation, and integrations to eliminate wasted steps, enable teams to make smarter decisions in real-time, and help carriers and brokers expand their operations and profit margins without incurring additional overhead. This funding helps us push toward that goal even faster.”