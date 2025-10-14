Alvys’ $40m Series B streamlining freight operations

Alvys, a logistics software provider, has secured $40 million in a Series B funding round led by RTP Global as it seeks to deepen its impact across the freight and insurance brokerage industries. The company’s approach, combining automation, integrated systems, and AI to simplify complex operations for carriers and brokers, is driving the Series B investment.

The freight industry has fragmented tools, disconnected systems, and slow growth. Alvys has come in as a unifier. Rather than layering additional software onto existing platforms, the company offers a single, integrated transportation management system (TMS) that consolidates dispatching, billing, compliance, accounting, and analytics into a unified environment.

The aim is not just consolidation, but operational clarity: fewer manual touches, cleaner data flows, and faster decision-making.

Alvys knows that this kind of integration is essential in freight, where margins are thin and inefficiencies compound quickly. When teams must constantly switch between apps or re-enter data, precious hours and dollars slip away.