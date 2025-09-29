Alvys raises $40 million to automate freight ops With AI precision

Alvys has secured $40 million in Series B funding to accelerate its mission of transforming freight operations through AI and automation. The round, led by RTP Global with participation from Alpha Square Group, Titanium Ventures, Picus Capital, and Bonfire Ventures, brings the company’s total funding to $77 million. The investment comes just over a year after its Series A and highlights the market’s growing appetite for intelligent, automated transportation management solutions.

Founded in 2020, Alvys offers a cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS) that simplifies and optimizes daily operations for carriers and brokers. The company’s platform integrates dispatch, load management, tracking, billing, and driver management into one cohesive system, using AI to automate manual tasks and provide real-time decision support.

As freight markets continue to demand more efficiency and visibility, Alvys’ fast-follow funding round positions it to further expand its AI-driven capabilities and meet the needs of both growing mid-market fleets and large enterprise carriers.

“Our goal is simple: keep building Alvys to be the most strategic solution for an industry where businesses, teams, and individuals can’t afford to waste time,” said Alvys founder and CEO Nick Darman in a news release. “We’re scaling enterprise-grade solutions with AI at the core. That means using AI, automation, and integrations to remove wasted steps, give teams smarter decision-making in real-time, and help carriers and brokers grow their operations and their profit margins without adding overhead. This funding helps us push toward that goal even faster.”