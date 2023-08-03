Amazon blows past EPS estimates, shares rise

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Thursday posted second-quarter earnings per diluted share of 65 cents, blowing past estimates of 35 cents per share and more than tripling the second-quarter 2022 results.

Revenue year on year rose 11% to $134.4 billion. Operating income jumped to $7.7 billion from $4.4 billion. Net income was $6.7 billion, compared with a $2 billion net loss in the 2022 quarter.

Operating cash flow rose 74% to $61.8 billion for the trailing 12 months.

The second-quarter net income figures include a $200 million pretax valuation gain on Amazon’s share ownership in electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. That was compared to a pretax valuation loss of $3.9 billion in the 2022 quarter.

The company guided favorably in the third quarter, with revenue expected to grow 9% to 13%, and operating income between $5.5 billion and $8.5 billion, up from $2.2 billion in the thirdquar ter of 2022.

Shares rose 6.6% in after-hours trading.



