Amazon blows past EPS estimates, shares rise

Q2 revenue rises 11%, operating income increases by $3.3 billion

Mark Solomon
Amazon clocks in with strong Q2 results (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Thursday posted second-quarter earnings per diluted share of 65 cents, blowing past estimates of 35 cents per share and more than tripling the second-quarter 2022 results.

Revenue year on year rose 11% to $134.4 billion. Operating income jumped to $7.7 billion from $4.4 billion. Net income was $6.7 billion, compared with a $2 billion net loss in the 2022 quarter.

Operating cash flow rose 74% to $61.8 billion for the trailing 12 months.

The second-quarter net income figures include a $200 million pretax valuation gain on Amazon’s share ownership in electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. That was compared to a pretax valuation loss of $3.9 billion in the 2022 quarter.

The company guided favorably in the third quarter, with revenue expected to grow 9% to 13%, and operating income between $5.5 billion and $8.5 billion, up from $2.2 billion in the thirdquar ter of 2022.

Shares rose 6.6% in after-hours trading.


Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.