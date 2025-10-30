Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Amazon invests $1.9B in delivery partner network as Q3 profits rise

E-commerce giant boosts fulfillment speed, while adding seasonal logistics jobs

Noi Mahoney
Amazon’s third-quarter results show the e-commerce giant investing heavily in rural delivery and fulfillment automation to sustain record-fast Prime delivery speeds. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • Amazon is making substantial new investments, including over $4 billion, to significantly expand its U.S. rural delivery network, speed up fulfillment, and grow its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in preparation for the holiday season.
  • The company reported strong third-quarter financial results, with revenue up 13% and net income up 38.5%, driven in part by increased efficiencies in its North American logistics operations.
  • Amazon is enhancing the customer experience through initiatives like expanding same-day grocery delivery and introducing an "add-to-delivery" feature, while also hiring 250,000 seasonal workers despite ongoing corporate layoffs.
Amazon’s third-quarter results show the company leaning hard into its transportation and delivery network as it prepares for the holiday rush. 

CEO Andy Jassy announced more than $4 billion in new investments to expand the company’s U.S. rural delivery network and speed up fulfillment across all regions. The remarks came during the company’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday, where Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) also reported $180.2 billion in revenue, up 13% year over year.

“We’ve already increased the number of rural communities with access to our Same-Day and Next-Day delivery by 60%, reaching roughly half of the total we plan to expand to by the end of the year,” Jassy said. “These are small towns where people want fast delivery, but where other companies have been backing out and reducing service.”

The company announced a $1.9 billion investment in its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in North America, expanding a logistics initiative that has already received $16.7 billion over the past seven years. 

The DSP funding supports safety programs, driver training, and new technology for Amazon’s growing fleet of small-business delivery contractors.

Jassy said Amazon is on track to deliver to Prime members at its fastest speeds ever for the third consecutive year, including the rollout of three-hour delivery in select U.S. cities.

In addition to its $1.9 billion reinvestment in the DSP program disclosed in its quarterly report, Amazon is now broadening same-day grocery delivery to more than 1,000 U.S. cities, with plans to reach 2,300 locations by year-end.

The company also introduced a new “add-to-delivery” button — already used 80 million times — that lets customers combine last-minute orders into existing shipments.

“Customers who start shopping for fresh groceries on Amazon are returning twice as often as nonperishable shoppers,” Jassy said.

Amazon plans to hire 250,000 U.S. seasonal workers for the holidays to support its expanded delivery network and rural coverage. Olszewski said fulfillment efficiencies are “delivering a better customer experience while driving a more efficient cost structure,” helping maintain margins despite $4.3 billion in legal and severance charges during the quarter.

The North America segment, which includes logistics operations, posted $106.3 billion in sales, up 11% year over year.

Despite the seasonal hires, Amazon is laying off 1,403 workers in California, according to WARN documents filed with the state on Tuesday, part of a wider slash to its corporate workforce that will eliminate 14,000 total roles. The cuts arrive as Amazon is reportedly investmenting heavily in artificial intelligence technology.

AmazonQ3/2025Q3/2024Y/Y % Change
Net revenue$180B$158.9B13%
Operating income$17.4B$17.4Bno change
Net income$21.2B$15.3B38.5%
Shipping costs$23.5B$21.9B7.3%
North American sales$106.2B$95.5B11.5%
International sales$40.9B$35.9B13.9%
Adjusted earnings per share$1.95$1.4336.3%

