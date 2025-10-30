Amazon invests $1.9B in delivery partner network as Q3 profits rise

Amazon’s third-quarter results show the company leaning hard into its transportation and delivery network as it prepares for the holiday rush.

CEO Andy Jassy announced more than $4 billion in new investments to expand the company’s U.S. rural delivery network and speed up fulfillment across all regions. The remarks came during the company’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday, where Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) also reported $180.2 billion in revenue, up 13% year over year.

“We’ve already increased the number of rural communities with access to our Same-Day and Next-Day delivery by 60%, reaching roughly half of the total we plan to expand to by the end of the year,” Jassy said. “These are small towns where people want fast delivery, but where other companies have been backing out and reducing service.”

The company announced a $1.9 billion investment in its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in North America, expanding a logistics initiative that has already received $16.7 billion over the past seven years.