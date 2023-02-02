Watch Now


Company earningsNews

Amazon posts better-than-expected Q4 revenue, EPS dips

Sales rose 9%, while operating and net income took hits

Mark Solomon
·
Amazon q4 revenues beat expectations; income, EPS lag Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Amazon.com Inc. late Thursday posted fourth-quarter diluted earnings of 3 cents per share, below analysts’ consensus of 17 cents per share and a far cry from the $1.39-per-share level of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales rose 9% to $149.2 billion, which beat analysts’ expectations. Excluding a $5 billion currency headwind in the quarter, year-on-year sales increased 12%, Amazon said.

Operating income fell to $2.7 billion from $3.5 billion in the 2021 quarter. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took a $2.7 billion charge in the quarter related to self-insurance liabilities, impairments of property and equipment and operating leases, and estimated severance costs.

Amazon’s net income dropped to $300 million in the quarter, compared with $14.3 billion in net income during the fourth quarter of 2021. The 2022 quarterly figure includes a $2.3 billion pretax loss on Amazon’s investment in electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN). That was compared to a pretax gain of $11.8 billion in the 2021 quarter.

Rivian shares went public in late 2021 at about $180 per share. They have fallen steeply since then. Shares closed Thursday at $20.88.

Amazon guided first-quarter 2023 sales to between $121 billion and $126 billion, a gain that would fall within the range of 4% to 8%.Operating income is expected to range between zero and $4 billion, Amazon said. That’s compared to $3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022.


Shipping costs in the quarter, typically Amazon’s busiest because of the holiday season, hit $24.7 billion. That was 4% above the fourth quarter of 2021.

Amazon shares, which rose 7.3% during regular Thursday trading, dipped 4% in after-hours trade.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.