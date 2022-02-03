  • ITVI.USA
Company earningsNewsTop Stories

Amazon shares skyrocket after Q4 results

EPS results skewed by massive investment gain in Rivian shares

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonThursday, February 3, 2022
1 minute read
Amazon shares soar after Q4 results (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Amazon.com Inc. shares skyrocketed in after-hours trading Thursday after the e-tailing giant reported fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share of $27.75, results which included an $11.8 billion gain from its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric vehicle maker that completed an initial public offering in November and that has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 delivery vans for the Seattle-based e-tailer.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported net income of $14.3 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $7.2 in net income, or $14.09 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The 2021 net income figure from the Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) pre-tax investment gain, which Amazon classified as nonoperating income.

Operating income fell to $3.5 billion, half of the $6.9 billion reported in the 2020 quarter. Company executives had telegraphed declines in operating income as the company poured billions of dollars into its peak-season fulfillment and delivery network, and was impacted by persistent and severe labor shortages.

Amazon spent $23.6 billion on shipping worldwide in the quarter, a 10% gain from the 2020 quarter when it also spent heavily on delivery services.

After hours, shares rose about $500 a share, a gain of nearly 18% from Thursday’s close. In the regular session, shares fell more than 7.8% in sympathy with a sharp sell-off in technology shares after Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook Inc., (NYSE: FB) posted weak fourth-quarter results and issued disappointing guidance.

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.