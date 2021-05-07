Amazon to open first fulfillment center in Savannah

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will open its first fulfillment center in Savannah, Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp said late Friday afternoon.



The 640,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open next year, will contain Amazon’s robotics technology and create 1,000 full-time jobs, according to a statement from the governor’s office. The facility will support the order fulfillment of smaller items like books, toys and small household goods, the statement said.



The facility will be located on Pine Meadow Drive, which is roughly 8 miles from the huge Garden City Terminal managed by the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), which owns and operates the Port of Savannah, the country’s third-busiest container port, and the Port of Brunswick, a roll-on/roll-off, bulk and break bulk facility.



Amazon already operates 12 facilities in the state, according to data from MWPVL International, a logistics consultancy that tracks Amazon’s distribution progress.



In the statement, Kemp hailed Georgia’s position as the nation’s “No. 1 state for logistics and infrastructure,” which makes it easier to “attract major investments from world-renowned companies like Amazon.”