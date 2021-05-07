  • ITVI.USA
Amazon to open first fulfillment center in Savannah

E-tailer to open 640,000-square-foot facility in 2022, create 1,000 full-time jobs

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonFriday, May 7, 2021
Amazon is coming (Photo: Port of Savannah)
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will open its first fulfillment center in Savannah, Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp said late Friday afternoon.

The 640,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open next year, will contain Amazon’s robotics technology and create 1,000 full-time jobs, according to a statement from the governor’s office. The facility will support the order fulfillment of smaller items like books, toys and small household goods, the statement said. 

The facility will be located on Pine Meadow Drive, which is roughly 8 miles from the huge Garden City Terminal managed by the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), which owns and operates the Port of Savannah, the country’s third-busiest container port, and the Port of Brunswick, a roll-on/roll-off, bulk and break bulk facility.

Amazon already operates 12 facilities in the state, according to data from MWPVL International, a logistics consultancy that tracks Amazon’s distribution progress.

In the statement, Kemp hailed Georgia’s position as the nation’s “No. 1 state for logistics and infrastructure,” which makes it easier to “attract major investments from world-renowned companies like Amazon.”

Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

