  • ITVI.USA
    15,891.640
    -10.030
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.845
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.870
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,892.420
    -9.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,891.640
    -10.030
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.845
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.870
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,892.420
    -9.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
CanadaNewsTrucking

Ambassador Bridge reopens after possible explosives found

Traffic resumes as police continue investigation

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Monday, October 4, 2021
1 minute read
Trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge, a suspension bridge, seen from below.
The Ambassador Bridge, seen in a file photo, the the busiest commercial border crossing between the U.S. and Canada. (Alan Levine/Flickr CC BY 2.0)

The Ambassador Bridge reopened late Monday afternoon after being closed for much of the day following the discovery of possible explosives in a vehicle at the busiest commercial vehicle crossing linking the United States and Canada.

The vehicle’s driver was detained for questioning by the Canada Border Services Agency. It was unclear what kind of vehicle they were driving.

The incident led to long backups for trucks attempting to enter the U.S. from Canada, as traffic was rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and Blue Water Bridge.

Police made the partial shutdown after Canada Border Services Agency officers discovered possible explosives in a vehicle during a secondary inspection. Police bomb disposal units responded to the scene.

Police were continuing to investigate but said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

“No direct threats were made specific to places or persons,” Windsor police said in a tweet.

Read more

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak

Tags
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Monday, October 4, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.