Ambassador Bridge reopens after possible explosives found

The Ambassador Bridge reopened late Monday afternoon after being closed for much of the day following the discovery of possible explosives in a vehicle at the busiest commercial vehicle crossing linking the United States and Canada.

The vehicle’s driver was detained for questioning by the Canada Border Services Agency. It was unclear what kind of vehicle they were driving.

The incident led to long backups for trucks attempting to enter the U.S. from Canada, as traffic was rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and Blue Water Bridge.

Police made the partial shutdown after Canada Border Services Agency officers discovered possible explosives in a vehicle during a secondary inspection. Police bomb disposal units responded to the scene.

Police were continuing to investigate but said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

“No direct threats were made specific to places or persons,” Windsor police said in a tweet.

