Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    15,815.390
    -52.250
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.130
    -0.270
    -1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.770
    -48.780
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.260
    9.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.930
    -0.150
    -4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.280
    0.100
    8.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.000
    -0.210
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.750
    0.120
    7.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    -0.080
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,815.390
    -52.250
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.130
    -0.270
    -1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.770
    -48.780
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.260
    9.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.930
    -0.150
    -4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.280
    0.100
    8.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.000
    -0.210
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.750
    0.120
    7.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    -0.080
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
Company earningsLess than TruckloadLogisticsNewsTrucking

ArcBest continues streak of positive LTL updates

Asset-based revenue up 9% in Q4

Todd Maiden Todd Maiden Tuesday, December 8, 2020
0 105 1 minute read
ArcBest sees double-digit LTL tonnage increase in Q4
ArcBest sees double-digit LTL tonnage increase in Q4 (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Key metrics for logistics provider ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCB) showed that less-than-truckload demand improved again in November. The company’s Tuesday filing with the SEC noted that the positive trends previously reported in October remained in place during November.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company reported a 9% year-over-year increase in November revenue in its asset-based division as tonnage increased 8% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was up 1%. Tonnage in the company’s LTL segment climbed double digits in the month, similar to the increase seen in October.

Total asset-based shipments increased 2% year-over-year in November, with weight per shipment climbing 6%. Truckload spot tonnage was down by double-digit percentages, reversing the mid-single-digit percentage increase reported in October. That month was positively impacted by COVID-related disruptions earlier in the year, which has extended the home buying season and resulted in higher TL shipments at the company’s household moving service, U-Pack.

The filing showed that yields continued to be impacted by lower fuel surcharges and changes in freight mix, including heavier shipments. So far in the quarter, pricing on the company’s published LTL business has increased low single-digits, excluding fuel surcharges.  

ArcBest’s LTL metrics for the first two months of the fourth quarter have outpaced some of its competitors.

Last week, Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) reported tonnage increases for the first two months of the fourth quarter of 5.7% and 7.3%, respectively. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported a 6.3% year-over-year increase in November revenue, following a 2.6% increase during October. Results from YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) were more subdued but the carrier reported that revenue turned positive during November.

The LTL industry appears to finally be getting a little help from the industrial economy. The Purchasing Managers’ Index remained above the all-important 50% level for the sixth straight month in November at 57.5% and industrial production ticked 1.1% higher during October.

ArcBest’s asset-light unit reported a 33% year-over-year increase in revenue, but purchased transportation expense climbed 35% higher. The cost of capacity as a percentage of revenue has increased 100 basis points to 84% through the first two months of the quarter. High demand and a lack of truck capacity are keeping spot rates elevated, compressing logistics margins across the industry.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Tags
Todd Maiden

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc
Close