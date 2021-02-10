ArcBest doles out pandemic support — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

In this session of the FreightWaves Health & Pharma Supply Chain Summit, Dooner and Michael “The Dude” Vincent host a live session of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? with Danny Loe, president of asset light logistics and chief yield officer with ArcBest.

ArcBest has been instrumental in expediting health and pharmacy supply chains by using integrated solutions combined with ArcBest’s individual owned assets. Loe says every customer in the logistics world has different needs and requires different solutions to get freight moved in an effective manner.

ArcBest has worked with the CDC since 2007, so it was well equipped to jump into action providing support as the pandemic accelerated. The company has “high security, high safety trailers,” says Loe which are essential when transporting valuable and delicate goods.

Loe says while ArcBest hasn’t directly handled any vaccine shipments, the company has handled vaccine support supplies and other necessities for health care supply chains. When it comes to possible virus surges, Loe says ArcBest is definitely better prepared than at the start of the pandemic.

