Archlynk acquires WCS Consulting to raise bar on supply chain solutions

Supply chain solutions consulting firm ArchLynk announced Tuesday it has acquired a fellow player in its field, Boise, Idaho-based WCS Consulting, to keep pace with the growing demand for cloud-based integrated business planning (IBP) solutions.

According to a McKinsey study of 54 senior executives, 25% felt their current processes helped facilitate decision-making effectively but that turning to IBP solutions to become up to 20% more productive.

“The pandemic exposed the lack of true IBP across the supply chain. This is a critical set of business processes that enable an organization to respond to changing demand while managing product flow to ensure high customer service,” Sekhar Puli, chief executive officer of ArchLynk, told FreightWaves. “Implementation of these enabling technologies drives timely decision-making based on real-time data aligned on strategic, operational and tactical levels.”

This acquisition comes six months after San Jose, California-based ArchLynk emerged from the fusion of two leading SAP providers, Krypt and Novigo, a merger backed by BV Investment Partners for an undisclosed amount.

“By bringing together the unparalleled expertise of Krypt, with its global trade expertise, and Novigo, with its supply chain expertise, ArchLynk disrupted the global trade and supply chain consulting industries by providing customers with the world’s leading experts and efficiency-driving technology under one roof,” said Puli. “Now with WCS Consulting, ArchLynk has formed a global powerhouse, providing customers with unmatched end-to-end digital supply chain solutions.”





As part of the deal, Simon Tunmore, chief executive officer of WCS, will take on the new role of senior vice president of business consulting and planning at ArchLynk.

The combined companies now service enormous global supply chains, including those of Toyota, Paccar, Halliburton, Apple, Sony, 3M, Colgate, Red Bull, Nestle, Coca-Cola EuroPacific, Graybar and Honeywell.

With each FreightTech consulting company bringing its expertise to the table, Archlynk leadership is looking forward to meeting the technological demand of global shippers.

“There is a wide disparity of systems integrators in this industry. You have large global players who have broad generic experience and small regional niche players who have deep functional expertise. There are very few, if any, who can bring both deep domain expertise combined with a global presence, and ArchLynk will be the first to be able to fill that gap. This acquisition is a foundational step towards our future growth and our strong commitment towards providing unsurpassed end-to-end supply chain solutions to our customers,” Puli said.

