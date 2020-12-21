Arizona ports of entry tolls going cashless

All-electronic, cashless tolling will now be permanent for commercial vehicles at all international ports of entry in Arizona starting Jan. 1.

The move toward a fully cashless system will speed up transit crossings and curb the spread of COVID-19 through the exchange of currency, said Jason Sloan, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

“We have been getting a feel from the trucking industry on how much they would support this change and the feedback has been positive,” Sloan said in a release. “This improvement will help eliminate waste and maximize resources available at ports of entry to process commercial traffic faster.”

Arizona currently operates 17 ports of entry statewide, including U.S.-Mexico border crossings in Douglas, Lukeville, Naco, Nogales, Sasabe and San Luis.

Sloan said the move also will allow more officers to be available for enforcement duties instead of having them drive to a financial institution to deposit cash and checks from tolls.

ADOT uses ePro and Transport for its truck permitting systems and has been encouraging truckers to pay for permits online using Apple Pay, Android Pay or credit card.

Arizona motor carrier permits for commercial vehicles that have a gross vehicle weight rating of 12,000 pounds or greater costs either $12 for trucks traveling less than 50-miles, or $48 for trucks traveling more than 50-miles.

Single-trip commercial permits in Arizona (for carriers not possessing the proper credentials) are calculated by a cost-per-mile increment based on axle count and range from $2 to $63, according to ADOT’s website.

Arizona joins New York and Maryland as states that have recently converted to all cashless tolling.

Maryland made cashless tolling at all bridges, tunnels and express lanes permanent in August.

Cashless tolling began on the New York State Thruway System on Nov. 20. All drivers will either be billed through an E-ZPass or will have a bill sent to their homes based on a photo of their license plates.

