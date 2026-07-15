Arizona troopers sideline hotshot driver hauling water hoses without CDL 

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers have cited the driver of a hotshot truck hauling industrial water hoses after discovering the individual was operating a commercial vehicle without the required commercial driver’s license.

The stop occurred Saturday on Loop 202 near Brown Road in Mesa, where Arizona Highway Patrol troopers assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit pulled over a truck and trailer transporting water hoses after observing equipment violations and the driver not wearing a seat belt.

During the inspection, troopers discovered the driver did not possess a CDL, despite operating a commercial vehicle requiring one.

In an unusual twist, authorities said a passenger seated in the rear of the truck did hold a valid CDL but was not driving.

Instead, the commercial vehicle was being operated by an unlicensed driver, resulting in multiple citations, including operating without a CDL and failure to wear a seat belt. “No commercial driver’s license = No commercial driving,” Arizona DPS said in a social media post announcing the enforcement action. Officials noted that while driving any vehicle carries risk, operating a large truck hauling equipment without proper licensing significantly increases the danger to motorists. Related: Arizona inspection blitz sidelines 5 truck drivers in July 1 enforcement push The stop follows another recent commercial vehicle enforcement operation in Arizona that removed multiple trucks and drivers from service. On July 1, the Arizona Highway Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit joined officers in a four-hour “Arrive Alive Arizona” enforcement detail along State Route 85 in Buckeye. During that operation, inspectors conducted 20 commercial vehicle inspections, identified 66 violations and placed five commercial drivers and two commercial vehicles out of service because of safety or regulatory violations. Officers also weighed 348 commercial vehicles, identified five overweight trucks and documented another 26 violations. Authorities said the operation focused on identifying unsafe equipment and driver qualification issues before they contributed to crashes. Across the Southwest, agencies have expanded roadside inspections targeting driver qualifications, licensing compliance, equipment defects and hours-of-service violations. Arizona’s recent enforcement actions mirror similar efforts in Texas and California aimed at improving highway safety and removing unsafe commercial vehicles from service.