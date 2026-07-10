Arizona inspection blitz sidelines 5 truck drivers in July 1 enforcement push 

Arizona law enforcement agencies removed five commercial drivers and two vehicles from service during a four-hour enforcement operation July 1.

The Arrive Alive Arizona detail was conducted from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. along Arizona State Route 85 in Buckeye by troopers from the Arizona Highway Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, officers from the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Enforcement and Compliance Division, and the Buckeye Police Department.

During the operation, inspectors conducted 20 commercial motor vehicle inspections and identified 66 violations. Five drivers and two commercial vehicles were placed out of service because of safety or regulatory violations.

In addition to roadside inspections, ADOT enforcement officers weighed 348 commercial vehicles traveling through the corridor. Officials found five overweight trucks, completed four Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspections and documented 26 additional violations, placing one commercial vehicle out of service.

The operation focused on ensuring commercial vehicles complied with federal and state safety regulations while identifying unsafe equipment and driver qualification issues before they could contribute to crashes. Related: US law agencies expand crackdown on commercial vehicle violators The July 1 operation comes as Arizona continues expanding commercial vehicle enforcement alongside similar efforts in Texas and California. Just one week earlier, Arizona Highway Patrol troopers placed a driver out of service in Mesa after discovering the individual was hauling a heavy load without a commercial driver’s license, required medical certificate or USDOT number. Across the Southwest, enforcement agencies have increasingly focused on commercial vehicle inspections, licensing compliance, equipment defects and hours-of-service violations as part of broader efforts to improve highway safety. Texas authorities recently conducted a major enforcement operation that resulted in more than 100 equipment citations and multiple immigration-related arrests, while California Highway Patrol has stepped up inspections in the El Centro area following an increase in commercial vehicle crashes and hours-of-service violations.