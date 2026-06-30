US law agencies expand crackdown on commercial vehicle violators

Law enforcement agencies in Texas, Arizona and California have recently increased enforcement efforts targeting commercial vehicles, with operations focusing on vehicle safety, hours-of-service compliance and immigration enforcement.

The enforcement actions come as state agencies continue placing greater emphasis on commercial vehicle inspections amid concerns about unsafe equipment, unqualified drivers and fatigue-related crashes.

Texas operation results in more than 100 citations

In North Texas, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Weights and Measures Units and the Electra Police Department on what officials described as a major commercial vehicle enforcement operation.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers conducted 132 traffic stops, including 93 commercial vehicle inspections. During the operation, DPS issued 109 equipment violation citations, while authorities impounded 15 truck-trailer combinations and one truck cab.

The operation also resulted in 24 individuals being detained for being unlawfully present in the U.S., according to a news release. Officials said those detained were from Mexico, India, Cuba, Algeria, Venezuela, Tajikistan and Russia. Arizona troopers sideline driver without CDL In Arizona, state troopers with the Highway Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit placed a commercial driver out of service after discovering multiple violations during a June 23 traffic stop in Mesa, according to a news release. Troopers reported the driver was transporting a heavy load from Phoenix to Tempe without possessing a commercial driver’s license, a required medical certificate or a USDOT number. Inspectors also found the trailer’s breakaway device was inoperative. Authorities said the driver and vehicle remained out of service until a properly licensed CDL holder could take control of the truck and the equipment deficiencies were repaired. The Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol placed a commercial driver out of service after discovering multiple violations during a June 23 traffic stop in Mesa. (Photo: AZDPS) California targets hours-of-service compliance The California Highway Patrol’s Border Division Commercial Vehicle Unit announced increased enforcement activity in the El Centro area after reporting a rise in commercial vehicle crashes, unsafe driving behavior and hours-of-service violations. CHP officers said they are conducting additional inspections and enforcement operations to ensure commercial drivers comply with both state and federal regulations. The agency reminded truck drivers to follow hours-of-service requirements, maintain accurate logbooks, conduct thorough pre-trip vehicle inspections and avoid operating while fatigued. The stepped-up enforcement near California’s southern border reflects continued attention by regulators to driver fatigue and vehicle maintenance, two factors frequently cited in commercial vehicle safety initiatives, according to a Facebook post.