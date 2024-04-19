Arkansas authorities bust truck driver accused of hauling illegal cigarettes

A truck driver was arrested in Arkansas after authorities say they discovered nearly 28,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes in his vehicle.

Arkansas Tobacco Control and the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force agents arrested driver Emile Bangoura, 35, of Atlanta, after an April 10 traffic stop on his semi-truck revealed the contraband cigarettes, authorities said in a news release. It was the second-largest seizure in Arkansas Tobacco Control history.

The cigarettes were valued at more than $243,000.

The largest illegal cigarette seizure was in October 2023 when authorities discovered nearly 33,000 packs during a traffic stop near Carlisle. The cigarettes were transported in a cargo van.



