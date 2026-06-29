As Brokers Go bankrupt Transportation Collections Has Become About More Than Just Getting Paid.

When most people think about transportation collections, they picture an agency making phone calls to recover overdue freight invoices. While recovering unpaid invoices remains the foundation of the business, today’s transportation collections industry has evolved into something much larger. Fraud, broker failures, double brokering, compliance issues and increasingly complex legal disputes have transformed collections into a specialized service that requires knowledge of transportation law, freight documentation and risk management.

Unlike traditional commercial collections, transportation collections often involve multiple parties connected to a single shipment. A dispute may include the motor carrier, freight broker, shipper, receiver, factoring company, surety bond provider and insurance company. Determining who is responsible for payment frequently requires tracing every step of the freight transaction while understanding the legal obligations that exist between each party.

Jennifer Chrestman, founder of Freight Recovery Specialists, said “many people outside the trucking industry underestimate the complexity of transportation collections.”

“Our primary purpose is helping the transportation industry get paid,” Chrestman said. “But we have a variety of other services on our menu.”

Those services extend well beyond collecting overdue invoices. Freight Recovery Specialists also assists carriers and brokers with reputation management, disputes involving FreightGuard, Watchdog and MyCarrierPacket reports and transportation-related mediation. The company has expanded its services because the challenges facing trucking companies have become more complicated during one of the industry’s longest freight downturns.

As freight markets softened over the past several years, more brokers experienced financial stress, more carriers struggled with cash flow and freight fraud increased across the industry. Those conditions have forced transportation collections agencies to become investigators, mediators and compliance specialists in addition to debt collectors.

One of the biggest misconceptions about transportation collections is that every case ends with a payment.

Chrestman said that is often not true.

Following the collapse of R&R Express, she worked with one debtor who was concerned about paying twice because of potential double-payment liability. Instead of forcing a cash settlement, both parties negotiated dedicated freight lanes that created more long-term value than the original debt.

“That was way more valuable than the payment itself would have been,” Chrestman said.

The example illustrates how transportation collections frequently focus on preserving business relationships while resolving financial disputes. In many cases, maintaining future business opportunities becomes just as important as recovering money.

Transportation invoices go unpaid for many reasons.

Some disputes originate with simple accounting errors. Missing proof of delivery, incomplete invoices or incorrectly submitted paperwork can delay payment for weeks. In those situations, resolving the dispute may require little more than supplying the proper documentation.

Other cases are far more serious.

“A brokerage has become insolvent and gone out of business, or it was a fraudulent brokerage to start with,” Chrestman said. “Sometimes they didn’t vet their broker well enough and got scammed. Sometimes there are just bad people out there.”

The growth of freight fraud has changed the industry’s mindset. Double brokering, identity theft and fraudulent brokerage operations have made carriers and brokers far more cautious when payment problems arise. Questions that once centered on accounting errors now often begin with concerns about fraud.

That environment has also made timing more important.

Chrestman said one of the biggest mistakes carriers make is waiting too long before taking action after an invoice becomes overdue.

“When carriers first realize they haven’t been paid, a lot of times they do nothing,” she said.

Many carriers hope a broker is simply experiencing temporary cash-flow problems or that payment has been delayed by an accounting department. While that sometimes proves true, waiting can significantly reduce recovery options if the brokerage is financially unstable or has ceased operations.

Unlike ordinary commercial collections, transportation debt often involves several parties that may share legal responsibility. A freight movement may include the shipper, broker, carrier, consignee, beneficial cargo owner and factoring company. Understanding those relationships can determine whether a carrier has additional recovery options beyond pursuing the broker alone.

The bill of lading remains one of the most important documents in any transportation collection case.

“It is immensely important,” Chrestman said. “It is probably No. 1. That is the governing document of the load.”

She recommends carriers organize complete documentation before attempting to collect an unpaid invoice. That documentation should include the bill of lading, rate confirmation, invoice, broker-carrier agreement, proof of delivery, payment correspondence and any supporting records related to detention, lumper fees or accessorial charges.

For refrigerated shipments, carriers should preserve reefer temperature downloads. If timing or service becomes part of the dispute, electronic logging device records and driver statements may also become valuable evidence.

According to Chrestman, gathering documentation while events remain fresh can significantly improve the likelihood of a successful recovery.

Another area frequently misunderstood involves double-payment liability.

Many shippers believe paying the broker fulfills their financial obligation.

Chrestman said transportation law does not always support that assumption.

“So?” she said. “That’s not how transportation law works.”

Under certain circumstances, if a broker fails to pay the motor carrier, the shipper or beneficial cargo owner may still face claims for payment. While many customers consider that outcome unfair, transportation law often focuses on whether the carrier that physically transported the freight received payment for completing the service.

“The carrier moved the freight,” Chrestman said. “It was delivered in a safe and timely manner.”

Meanwhile, carriers continue paying drivers, purchasing fuel, maintaining equipment and paying insurance premiums regardless of whether payment arrives. For many small carriers operating on thin margins, one unpaid invoice can create significant financial hardship.

Chrestman believes prevention begins before a carrier ever accepts a load.

She encourages carriers to carefully vet brokers and remain alert for warning signs throughout the transaction. Those warning signs may include requests to check in under another carrier’s name, conflicting broker information appearing on shipping documents or unusual instructions regarding paperwork.

She also recommends signing original shipping documents with blue ink rather than black ink. If disputes later arise over document authenticity, colored signatures can help distinguish original paperwork from photocopies or scanned documents.

Another simple habit can also protect carriers.

Recording arrival and departure times at shipping and receiving facilities on every load—even when detention is not anticipated—creates documentation that may later support accessorial charges or defend against service disputes.

Complete paperwork also helps avoid unnecessary payment delays.

Submitting the rate confirmation, bill of lading, invoice, proof of delivery and all supporting documents together gives accounting departments fewer opportunities to reject or delay payment because of missing information.

Most freight invoices operate on net-30 payment terms, while many factoring companies do not charge invoices back until approximately 90 days after billing.

Chrestman believes carriers should begin seeking professional assistance between 60 and 90 days if payment has not been received.

“A lot of times, even though you’re asking for it, if I ask for it, it may make a difference,” she said. “They know you mean business now.”

Professional transportation collections firms also understand the specialized legal framework governing freight transactions. Unlike general commercial collections agencies, transportation specialists know how to pursue broker bonds, identify potentially liable parties and navigate the documentation required for freight-related disputes.

Equally important is maintaining professionalism throughout the process.

“We make sure we keep everything cordial and calm,” Chrestman said. “Use reason and law rather than emotions and hostilities.”

Maintaining professional relationships can preserve future business opportunities while increasing the likelihood of a successful resolution.

The prolonged freight recession has also increased the importance of safety and compliance.

With brokers facing greater legal scrutiny over negligent hiring claims, many are placing increased emphasis on carrier safety scores, insurance coverage and operational compliance before awarding freight.

“Unsafe carriers are not going to get loads,” Chrestman said. “We need safer, more compliant companies, drivers, logs and operations.”

For small fleets, maintaining strong compliance practices has become more than a regulatory requirement. It has become a competitive advantage that can influence freight opportunities, insurance costs and long-term business stability.

Transportation collections have changed dramatically over the past decade. What once centered primarily on recovering unpaid invoices now encompasses fraud investigations, broker insolvencies, insurance issues, compliance consulting, legal liability and business mediation.

As fraud schemes become more sophisticated and freight transactions become increasingly complex, transportation collections professionals have become an important resource for carriers attempting to protect both their revenue and their businesses.

For trucking companies, success begins with thorough broker vetting, complete documentation, prompt action when invoices become overdue and an understanding that collections is no longer simply about recovering money.

In today’s freight market, it has become an essential component of financial risk management and business survival.