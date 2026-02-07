As the market turns, broker stress tests are already underway

The freight market has spent the better part of two years grinding along the bottom, offering little relief to brokers operating on thin margins and tighter credit. But as early signals suggest the cycle may finally be inflecting upward, recent earnings calls from RXO and C.H. Robinson offer a timely warning: a rising market does not automatically mean an easier one.

In fact, the transition phase may be where financial and operational stress becomes most acute.

RXO’s fourth-quarter results showed just how fragile broker economics remain. The company pointed to continued pricing pressure, margin compression and the challenge of balancing carrier costs against still-cautious shipper demand.

FreightWaves’ John Kingston writes, “Those various results show what happens when the freight market suddenly gets stronger, as it did in the last four to five weeks of the quarter, and 3PLs face the reality of filling earlier booked capacity with higher-priced truckload rates.”