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AscendTMS expands fraud-fighting toolkit with SearchCarriers integration

Collaboration gives brokers and shippers real-time carrier and broker intelligence through AscendTMS' Carrier Verification and Qualification system

Noi Mahoney
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AscendTMS users can now access SearchCarriers’ real-time carrier verification data directly within the platform, strengthening carrier qualification and risk management. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Aiming to give freight brokers and shippers access to real-time carrier and broker data without additional cost, AscendTMS has integrated carrier intelligence provider SearchCarriers into its Carrier Verification and Qualification (CVQ) system.

The integration allows SearchCarriers’ continuously updated carrier and broker database to power AscendTMS’ built-in CVQ platform, enabling users to verify carriers, evaluate brokers and identify potential risks without leaving the TMS. 

The companies said the collaboration is designed to help transportation providers combat freight fraud, double brokering, identity theft and unsafe carrier selection while simplifying due diligence.

“SearchCarriers has become one of the best and cleanest sources of carrier and broker intelligence in the market,” Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS, said in a news release. “By powering AscendTMS’ free Carrier Verification and Qualification system with SearchCarriers data, we are giving brokers and shippers a powerful and totally free tool to help them verify, qualify, and select the best of the best carriers and drivers to move their freight.”

AscendTMS is a platform developed by Brandon, Florida-based InMotion Global Inc. Raleigh, North Carolina-based SearchCarriers aggregates information from multiple live data sources, cleans and validates the information, and continuously updates records to provide current carrier and broker intelligence. 

AscendTMS officials said its cloud-based transportation management software is used by more than 69,000 companies in over 20 countries, ranging from small brokerages and trucking companies to large multinational logistics organizations.

The enhanced CVQ platform can serve as either a primary carrier verification tool or as a secondary validation alongside commercial vetting platforms such as Highway, MyCarrierPortal and Truckstop’s RMIS, according to the companies.

Garrett Allen, founder and CEO of SearchCarriers, said the partnership brings advanced carrier intelligence to small and midsize transportation companies that may not have the resources for enterprise-level compliance platforms.

“SearchCarriers was built to fight fraud, improve transparency, and help freight professionals find the right carriers and brokers faster,” Allen said in a statement. “AscendTMS gives us the perfect platform to put that data directly into the workflow of one of the largest and most important TMS user bases in the industry.”

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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com