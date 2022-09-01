Logistics/Supply ChainsNews

Atlas Logistics acquires Progressive Transportation

Transaction adds heft to 3PL provider’s over-the-road pad-wrap segment

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonThursday, September 1, 2022
1 minute read
Atlas Holdings expands in pad-wrap segment with acquisition (Photo: Shutterstock)

Third-party logistics provider Atlas Logistics has acquired Progressive Transportation Inc., a Wausau, Wisconsin-based provider of over-the-road pad-wrap transportation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Progressive Transportation “accelerates the growth of padded-van solutions within Atlas Logistics’ service offerings and delivers additional capacity to our network of agents across the company,” said Phil Wahl, president and COO of Evansville, Indiana-based Atlas Logistics. 

Atlas Logistics is a subsidiary of Atlas World Group, which also owns household goods mover Atlas Van Lines.

Progressive Transportation, founded in 1995, is considered a leader in the pad-wrap market. Pad-wrapping involves the wrapping of freight — typically larger, unboxed items like fitness equipment — in large padded blankets. The freight is then usually strapped into an air-ride trailer for an added buffer of protection from rough roads.

“The robust logistics offerings, brand power and strong industry reputation of Atlas World Group is unparalleled and gives us vast potential for growth,” Craig Olsen, president of Progressive Transportation, said in a statement.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Atlas World (No. 59).

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.