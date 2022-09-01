Atlas Logistics acquires Progressive Transportation

Third-party logistics provider Atlas Logistics has acquired Progressive Transportation Inc., a Wausau, Wisconsin-based provider of over-the-road pad-wrap transportation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Progressive Transportation “accelerates the growth of padded-van solutions within Atlas Logistics’ service offerings and delivers additional capacity to our network of agents across the company,” said Phil Wahl, president and COO of Evansville, Indiana-based Atlas Logistics.

Atlas Logistics is a subsidiary of Atlas World Group, which also owns household goods mover Atlas Van Lines.

Progressive Transportation, founded in 1995, is considered a leader in the pad-wrap market. Pad-wrapping involves the wrapping of freight — typically larger, unboxed items like fitness equipment — in large padded blankets. The freight is then usually strapped into an air-ride trailer for an added buffer of protection from rough roads.

“The robust logistics offerings, brand power and strong industry reputation of Atlas World Group is unparalleled and gives us vast potential for growth,” Craig Olsen, president of Progressive Transportation, said in a statement.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Atlas World (No. 59).