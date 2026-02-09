Augment brings institutional knowledge into the flow of freight

Logistics has long depended on tribal knowledge, the unwritten rules and hard-earned judgment held by a small group of experienced operators. They know which carriers actually perform on certain lanes, how specific customers expect exceptions to be handled, and what worked the last time a shipment went wrong. That knowledge has powered freight networks for decades, quietly passed along through emails, spreadsheets, Slack messages, and memory.

But as logistics organizations scale and automate, that informal model has become a real operational risk.

“Logistics teams don’t lack information,” said Harish Abbott, co-founder and CEO of Augment. “They lack shared context, delivered at the moment decisions need to be made.”

That insight drove the launch of Augment’s Knowledge Hub, a freight-native knowledge layer designed to capture how logistics companies actually run their operations and surface that intelligence directly inside daily workflows. Rather than functioning as a traditional knowledge base, Knowledge Hub acts as infrastructure, unifying operational data, policies, historical decisions, and institutional judgment into a governed system that supports execution in real time.