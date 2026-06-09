Authorities seize millions in counterfeits, drugs across North America

Federal authorities across the U.S. and Canada reported a string of major cargo crime investigations during April and May.

The enforcement disrupted drug trafficking networks, intercepted counterfeit luxury goods, and seized millions of dollars in illegal imports moving through ports, border crossings and parcel facilities.

The cases underscore the growing role of supply chains in criminal enterprises, with smugglers using commercial freight, maritime containers, express shipments and parcel networks to move narcotics, counterfeit merchandise and other contraband.

One of the largest investigations occurred in Canada, where the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency dismantled an organized crime group accused of importing nearly 551-pounds of cocaine concealed inside flatbread shipped from the Dominican Republic.

CBSA officers discovered 1,178 packages containing approximately 550-pounds of cocaine hidden within a container that arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Three suspects from Quebec and Ontario were arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking and conspiracy offenses. Major cargo crime cases in April and May Date Location Seizure/Incident Estimated Value May 7 Halifax, Nova Scotia 248.7 kg cocaine hidden in flatbread shipment N/A May 16 Pharr, Texas 1,644 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in lettuce load $14.7 million April 28 San Clemente, California 78 pounds of cocaine hidden in vehicle compartment $1.5 million May 1 Louisville, Kentucky 1,622 counterfeit luxury jewelry items $14.1 million MSRP April 2 seizure determination Fort Lauderdale, Florida 8,500 counterfeit designer perfumes $1 million MSRP Operation Red Mist Multiple U.S. ports 18 million illegal vaping products $175 million April Chicago, Illinois 255 machine-gun conversion devices and 14 suppressors N/A April Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 32,100 illegal prescription tablets N/A Drug trafficking remains top threat In South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted one of the largest narcotics seizures of the period when they discovered 1,644 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed inside a commercial trailer carrying lettuce from Mexico through the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility. The narcotics were valued at approximately $14.7 million. Homeland Security Investigations launched a criminal investigation. On the West Coast, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Clemente Station stopped a vehicle along Interstate 5 and discovered nearly 78 pounds of cocaine hidden beneath a non-factory compartment. The cocaine carried an estimated street value of almost $1.5 million. Federal officers in Philadelphia also intercepted more than 32,000 prescription pills smuggled from Europe and destined for Georgia. The shipments included tramadol, lorazepam, diazepam, alprazolam and zolpidem, all concealed under false shipping descriptions. In a separate case, CBP officers seized eight bottles of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), a precursor chemical used to manufacture GHB, commonly known as the “date rape drug.” Counterfeit goods continue flooding supply chains Counterfeit merchandise remained a significant enforcement focus during the period. CBP officers in Louisville seized 1,622 counterfeit luxury jewelry items arriving from Hong Kong and destined for Chicago. The shipment included bracelets and necklaces bearing counterfeit Cartier, Tiffany and Van Cleef & Arpels trademarks. Had the goods been authentic, they would have carried a retail value exceeding $14.1 million. At Port Everglades in Florida, officers seized more than 8,500 counterfeit designer perfumes shipped from Singapore. The products falsely represented brands including Gucci, Burberry, Armani and Lancome and would have been worth more than $1 million if genuine. CBP officers in Norfolk, Virginia, also seized 93 ceramic sinks bearing counterfeit plumbing certification marks, as well as shipments of scooters, vehicle headlamps and folding chairs that violated federal safety regulations. Illegal vaping products and weapons components intercepted One of the most significant cargo enforcement actions involved Operation Red Mist, a coordinated effort by CBP, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Food and Drug Administration targeting illegal vaping products entering the United States from China. Authorities seized more than 18 million unauthorized vaping devices valued at over $175 million. Investigators said many shipments were deliberately mislabeled or improperly declared to avoid detection, taxes and duties. All products lacked FDA authorization for sale in the U.S. CBP officers in Chicago intercepted 107 shipments containing illegal firearm conversion devices and suppressors. The seizures included 255 machine-gun conversion switches and 14 suppressors, all shipped from China to destinations throughout the U.S. Many of the shipments were falsely declared or lacked required import permits. Agricultural and biosecurity threats remain concern Cargo enforcement efforts also targeted agricultural and biosecurity risks. CBP agriculture specialists in Cincinnati seized 337 hatching eggs arriving from Germany that had been falsely manifested as winter jackets. The eggs lacked required documentation and originated from a country affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza, making them inadmissible under U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations.