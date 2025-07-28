Automatic or Manual – Did the Easier Shift Make Roads More Dangerous?





Introduction: The Gearshift That Sparked a Divide

There’s an unspoken line drawn in the dirt at every truck stop in America: those who drive automatics, and those who swear by a stick. It sounds like a preference—but it runs deeper. One side sees convenience, consistency, and progress. The other sees lost skill, lazy entry, and a new kind of risk on the road.

And now, with more trucks than ever coming out of the factory with no clutch pedal in sight, the conversation’s gotten louder. Are automated transmissions making our roads safer—or is the shift from manual driving part of what’s putting inexperienced drivers behind the wheel of 80,000-pound missiles?

The truth sits somewhere in the middle. But we’re not here to argue—we’re here to unpack the full story so you can decide for yourself.