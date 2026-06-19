Volvo and AVI-SPL launch driverless freight operations on Texas corridor

AVI-SPL has begun commercial autonomous freight operations between Dallas and Houston. The technology solutions provider is running Volvo VNL Autonomous trucks powered by the Aurora Driver on the corridor. It is using the trucks to move various audio-visual electronics, including a mix of new products and end-of-life equipment from which it recovers precious metals as part of its electronic recycling program.

The launch targets time-sensitive, high-value shipments at a time when freight demand is rising and carriers continue to face qualified driver shortages and capacity constraints. Volvo Autonomous Solutions provides the complete end-to-end system, including the purpose-built vehicle, virtual driver, required infrastructure, operations and uptime support, and a fleet management system that orchestrates transport operations and manages logistics flows.

“This collaboration shows how autonomous transport can help reduce transit times, improve service, and meet the demands of time-sensitive, high-value freight,” said Sasko Cuklev, head of on-road solutions at Volvo Autonomous Solutions.

“Autonomous transportation has the potential to significantly reshape the future of logistics,” said Tim Riek, chief strategy officer at AVI-SPL. “This collaboration allows AVI-SPL to explore innovative technologies that can help improve operational resilience, support long-term scalability, and strengthen the overall customer experience.”

The collaboration has the potential to strengthen supply chains through greater uptime, improved asset utilization and enhanced cargo security as operations scale.