AxleHire continues East Coast expansion, adds Atlanta to delivery network

The expansion of AxleHire is continuing, with the last-mile delivery company announcing that it will begin serving the Atlanta area.

Same-day and next-day delivery service will begin this summer, the company said Thursday. It is the first foray into a Southeastern market for AxleHire.

“Atlanta has been a market our customers have been asking about for some time and we’re thrilled to now be able to offer the same great delivery service they expect in the Southeastern region,” said Adam Bryant, AxleHire CEO. “Atlanta is strategically placed in between several of the markets we’re already operating in and plays a critical role in connecting the East, South and Midwestern states.”

Counting Atlanta, AxleHire now operates and has sortation centers in 17 of the top 25 U.S. metro markets, including nine of the top 10.

AxleHire offers expedited urban last-mile delivery, using a tech-first and asset-light approach. The company leverages its own routing algorithms to optimize delivery routes to create greater density, saving time, miles, fuel and ultimately CO2 emissions. Routes are dynamically changed on demand based on needs. All its sortation centers are located close to dense populations to facilitate faster delivery times with 98.5% on-time delivery with package tracking.

Drivers come from the gig economy, allowing capacity to scale as needed.

AxleHire most recently announced expansions into the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore regions as part of a push eastward. The company also operates in Newark, New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City.

In January of this year, the company announced a deal with electric cargo bike company Urb-E to help facilitate last-mile deliveries with e-bikes in New York City and Long Beach, California. In New York, AxleHire and Urb-E launched a micro-container delivery system to deliver goods from Brooklyn to Manhattan. The Urb-E vehicles can haul more than 800 pounds and still travel in bike lanes. This model case study proved that the delivery network saved on drive time and avoided parking tickets, resulting in a 6x reduction in traffic and a model that is 3x cheaper than electric vehicle delivery vans, the companies said.

