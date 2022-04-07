Banyan Technology expands final-mile software offering

Banyan Technology has announced an expansion of its first/final-mile software technology. The new offering, which will be available this quarter, will increase access to over-the-road fleets with more than 10,000 assets and drivers in the U.S. and Canada, the company said.

“As supply chain challenges continue to transform clients’ delivery needs and the expectations that accompany them, real-time access to reliable first- and final-mile carriers is critical,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Our enhanced first/final-mile offering provides peace of mind for clients with real-time tracking and visibility.”

The company noted that integrations into the Banyan Live Connect platform will provide access to vetted first- and final-mile providers and other supported OTR modes of less-than-truckload, truckload and parcel in a single platform. Live Connect offers two-way shipping information between shippers and carriers, including rating, tendering, tracking and document retrieval.

Users of the new offering will also be able to rate, schedule and track first- and final-mile shipments through an API connection.

Banyan offers freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for OTR shipments. Its client base includes shippers, third-party logistics providers first/final mile, and other supply chain partners.

The new first/final-mile platform also includes the ability to schedule hard-to-move freight that some LTL carriers decline to haul.

“Live Connect is a single source of truth for all OTR shipping modes, providing more data capture, efficiency and streamlined rating and scheduling than any other provider,” said Megan Varney, chief product development officer. “Combine that with our real-time connectivity, and Banyan is truly a one-stop shop for our clients and their shipping needs.”

Banyan also offers freight pricing through its Capacity Optimizer solution that helps manage pricing and freight flows, as well as freight bill management. It has integrations with more than 30 leading transportation entities, including Descartes and MercuryGate.

