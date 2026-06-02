B.C. Bill would make dashboard cameras mandatory on commercial vehicles

British Columbia has advanced legislation that would require dashboard cameras on commercial vehicles operating in the province. The measure was introduced as a private member’s bill by opposition MLA Ward Stamer.

The bill, known as the Dashboard Cameras in Commercial Vehicles Act, cleared third reading with unanimous support in late May. It would require vehicle owners or lessees to install and maintain forward-facing cameras and require operators to keep them recording whenever the vehicle is operating.

In Canada’s parliamentary system, most laws originate as government bills introduced by cabinet ministers. A private member’s bill, by contrast, is introduced by an individual legislator who is not part of the executive branch. These bills follow the same formal process but receive limited debate time unless they gain broad support. This measure attracted unanimous backing from all parties.

The bill references British Columbia’s existing Commercial Transport Act, the province’s primary law governing commercial vehicles. That act defines which trucks, buses and vehicle combinations qualify as commercial vehicles and establishes rules for licensing, weights and highway operations.

A key feature is its use of the existing definition rather than creating a new category. The dashboard camera requirement would therefore apply to vehicles already subject to B.C. commercial transport regulations. Path to Implementation After clearing the legislature, the bill requires royal assent — the formal approval by the lieutenant governor, the Crown’s representative in the province. Royal assent turns the bill into law. The legislation would not take effect immediately. It comes into force six months after royal assent, giving carriers and regulators time to prepare. During that period, the province will develop detailed regulations covering camera specifications, data handling, enforcement and compliance procedures. Until those rules are finalized, fleets lack clarity on technical standards and penalties.