  • ITVI.USA
    16,061.110
    44.450
    0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.819
    -0.018
    -0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.190
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,064.650
    50.940
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    16,061.110
    44.450
    0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.819
    -0.018
    -0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.190
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,064.650
    50.940
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
News

Becoming a successful freight agent — Cyberly

How do you pick the right agent for your business?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, August 27, 2021
1 minute read

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve travels to  Charlotte, North Carolina, for Armstrong Transport Group’s annual agent conference. It’s an event filled with educational and community-building activities among all freight agents with the program.

She was invited to Charlotte to speak on building a business in a digital world, and she got the chance to chat with three of Armstrong’s all-star agents (aka the top performers) along with CEO Brian Mann. 

Brumleve talks to those agents about how companies can get the most out of their agents, how agents can best serve their clients and what lessons agents need to learn to become successful. She also digs into what questions freight agents should ask before deciding to join a program in order to set themselves up for success. 
You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, August 27, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.