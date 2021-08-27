Becoming a successful freight agent — Cyberly

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve travels to Charlotte, North Carolina, for Armstrong Transport Group’s annual agent conference. It’s an event filled with educational and community-building activities among all freight agents with the program.

She was invited to Charlotte to speak on building a business in a digital world, and she got the chance to chat with three of Armstrong’s all-star agents (aka the top performers) along with CEO Brian Mann.

Brumleve talks to those agents about how companies can get the most out of their agents, how agents can best serve their clients and what lessons agents need to learn to become successful. She also digs into what questions freight agents should ask before deciding to join a program in order to set themselves up for success.

