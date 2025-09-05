Behind the Hours – What Your Reefer’s Runtime Is Really Saying

If you run refrigerated freight, you already know reefer maintenance isn’t optional—it’s mission-critical. But there’s one number that quietly determines the health, resale value, and future liability of your trailer more than any other: reefer hours.
So many carriers only look at year, brand, or cosmetic condition when buying or selling a reefer trailer. But that’s like evaluating a truck by paint and ignoring the odometer. Reefer hours tell the real story. And if you don’t know how to read them—or worse, you ignore them—you’re setting yourself up for unexpected repair costs and missed opportunities to trade before the value tanks.
Let’s break down what reefer hours actually mean, how to interpret them, and when it’s time to seriously consider selling your unit while the numbers are still on your side.
Understanding Reefer Hours — It’s Not Just Idle Time
Reefer hours measure how long the refrigeration unit’s engine has run—period. That includes full cooling mode, startup idle, defrost cycles, and even standby time if the engine was engaged. Just like miles on a truck, reefer hours are the wear-and-tear meter for your cooling system.
There are typically two hour counters:
- Total Hours (Engine On Hours): The total time the reefer unit has run since new.
- Loaded or Cool Hours: The number of hours the unit was actually cooling freight (not just running idle).
A 2019 reefer with 18,000 total hours and 12,000 cooling hours has a very different story than a 2019 with 9,000 total hours and only 4,000 cooling hours.
Why does this matter?
Because that cooling engine, compressor, alternator, and fuel system wear out based on hours—not calendar age. And when those systems go, they’re not cheap to fix.
What’s Considered “High Hours” for a Reefer?
Think of this like mileage brackets on a semi:
- Under 10,000 Hours: Low hours. Great resale value. Good for resale, lease, or extended use.
- 10,000 – 15,000 Hours: Mid-life reefer. Watch for signs of wear—alternator, belts, condenser fan, compressor.
- 15,000 – 20,000 Hours: High hours. Maintenance costs ramp up. Value drops significantly.
- 20,000+ Hours: Risk zone. You’re entering the phase where major failures (head gasket, injectors, or full rebuild) become more realistic. Resale value drops to salvage pricing fast.
If your reefer unit is pushing toward 18,000–20,000 hours, it’s time to seriously evaluate whether you want to keep riding it out—or offload it while there’s still a buyer.
Reefer Hours vs. Truck Miles — They Don’t Sync Up
This throws a lot of new folks off: you might have a tractor with 600,000 miles and a reefer trailer with 22,000 hours. One looks ready to roll, and the other’s ready for hospice.
Why the disconnect?
Because reefers often idle and run while parked. Think grocery warehouse drop trailers, long staging waits, or even hot shot deliveries where the reefer runs all weekend while the truck’s shut down. Those hours rack up quietly—and if you’re not tracking them, you’re flying blind.
What High Reefer Hours Really Cost You
Let’s be real: a reefer unit with 20,000+ hours might still run fine. But here’s what it’s really costing you:
- Decreased Reliability: Older units may struggle with consistent temps. Expect breakdowns when you least can afford them.
- Load Risk: One temp deviation can cost you thousands—or a customer relationship. Shippers know this.
- Lower Fuel Efficiency: Old units will drink more fuel to keep the same temp.
- Lost Resale Value: Buyers and dealers can knock down offers hard once a unit passes 15K-20K hours.
- Higher Repair Frequency: You’ll start seeing alternator failures, injection pump wear, and eventually, engine rebuilds.
Holding onto a high-hour reefer too long means you’re driving a depreciating liability—not an asset.
When It’s Time to Sell (Even If It Still Works)
The key is to think like a business owner, not just a driver. You don’t wait until a truck throws a rod to trade it in. Same goes for a reefer.
Ask yourself:
- Are you approaching 20-25K+ hours?
- Are you seeing repair frequency increase?
- Is the resale market still decent for your unit’s year/make?
- Do you have upcoming bids or contracts that require more temp control precision?
- Would swapping the trailer allow you to command better rates or reduce fuel burn?
If the answer to two or more of those is yes—start shopping your trailer now.
Selling at 14,000 hours gets you a lot more than waiting until 19,000. And you avoid the repair roulette that eats your cash flow alive.
Use These Reefer Sales Timing Rules
- Under 12,000 hours: Great resale window. Dealers want it. Retail buyers will pay.
- 13,000–15,000 hours: Still marketable, but value begins to dip.
- 16,000–18,000 hours: Sell now before the service history scares off buyers.
- 19,000+ hours: Expect some lowball offers. Use only if it’s a backup or low-mile trailer.
How to Protect Reefer Value Before You Sell
If you’re not quite ready to offload your reefer, here’s how to keep it worth something:
- Document all maintenance. Show that filters, belts, and services were done on time.
- Keep the housing clean. A rusted-out condenser frame kills value.
- Replace cracked seals and belts. Cosmetic upgrades go a long way in resale confidence.
- Use a unit tracker. If you’re renting it out or using team drivers, keep tabs on how long it’s running.
FAQs – What Carriers Ask About Reefer Hours
Q: Can I reset reefer hours before I sell it?
A: No—and don’t even try. Hour tampering is traceable and could void warranty or bring legal trouble. Sell with honesty and documentation instead.
Q: What’s the average lifespan of a reefer unit?
A: Most modern reefers (Thermo King or Carrier) last 40,000-50,000 hours with good maintenance. But value can drop sharply after 15,000.
Q: Can you rebuild a reefer engine?
A: Yes, but the cost ($7K–$10K) usually outweighs the resale bump unless you have a late-model trailer.
Q: Should I buy a used reefer with 18,000 hours?
A: Only if the price reflects the risk and you’ve budgeted for upcoming repairs. Get a detailed inspection.
Q: Do shippers care about reefer hours?
A: Some, yes. High-end customers want real-time temp logs and well-maintained equipment.
Final Word
Reefer hours aren’t just a maintenance metric—they’re a business decision tool.
They tell you how close you are to major costs, whether now’s the time to sell, and how your equipment is being used day to day. Ignoring them leads to breakdowns, missed bids, and trailers that depreciate to near-zero while still sitting on your books.
If you’re serious about long-term profitability in refrigerated freight, track your reefer hours like you track fuel. And when that number starts creeping toward 18,000, don’t wait to make a move. Stay tighter on maintenance. Sell smart if you need to. Reinvest right. And protect your margins while there’s still value on the table.
You don’t have to run your reefer into the dirt. You just have to run your numbers.