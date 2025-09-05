Behind the Hours – What Your Reefer’s Runtime Is Really Saying

If you run refrigerated freight, you already know reefer maintenance isn’t optional—it’s mission-critical. But there’s one number that quietly determines the health, resale value, and future liability of your trailer more than any other: reefer hours.

So many carriers only look at year, brand, or cosmetic condition when buying or selling a reefer trailer. But that’s like evaluating a truck by paint and ignoring the odometer. Reefer hours tell the real story. And if you don’t know how to read them—or worse, you ignore them—you’re setting yourself up for unexpected repair costs and missed opportunities to trade before the value tanks.

Let’s break down what reefer hours actually mean, how to interpret them, and when it’s time to seriously consider selling your unit while the numbers are still on your side.

Understanding Reefer Hours — It’s Not Just Idle Time

Reefer hours measure how long the refrigeration unit’s engine has run—period. That includes full cooling mode, startup idle, defrost cycles, and even standby time if the engine was engaged. Just like miles on a truck, reefer hours are the wear-and-tear meter for your cooling system.