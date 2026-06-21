Aeva 4D LiDAR selected for Bendix Class 8 safety systems

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC selected Aeva to integrate 4D LiDAR sensors and perception software into its next-generation collision mitigation systems for Class 8 mass-production vehicles. The program builds on Bendix’s Fusion ADAS platform, which already operates across most major Class 8 OEMs.

Roughly 300,000 new Class 8 trucks enter the North American market annually. The collaboration targets mass production of one of the first LiDAR-based L2+ driver assistance solutions for commercial vehicles. It is part of a shift toward using advanced perception in active safety systems, not just higher autonomy.

“We’re excited to expand our work with Aeva through this program as we continue advancing safety technologies for commercial vehicle fleets,” said Mike Tober, chief technology officer at Bendix. “Aeva’s 4D LiDAR provides capabilities that can improve system performance in critical driving scenarios, helping support the next generation of collision mitigation solutions that perform more effectively across a wider range of real-world operating conditions.”

“This program represents an important milestone in our collaboration with Bendix and a significant step toward mass production of a first-of-its-kind LiDAR-based L2+ driver assistance solution for commercial vehicles,” said Mina Rezk, co-founder and chief technology officer at Aeva. “By combining Aeva’s 4D LiDAR with Bendix’s industry-leading safety platform, we are positioned to deliver next-generation LiDAR-based solutions that enhance safety and performance for commercial vehicle fleets at scale.”