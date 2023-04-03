Big change in Burns-town: Son succeeds dad as head of trucking sales firm

A popular father-and-son trucking logistics sales team is making a big change under the family rig.

Ed Burns, a multidecade veteran whose height and size long ago spawned the nickname “Big Ed,” will assume the new position of chief relationship officer, effective immediately, Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania-based company Burns Logistics said.

His son, who is Ed Jr. but goes by the moniker “Young Ed,” becomes chief executive officer to replace his father.

Big Ed founded Burns Logistics in the midst of a recession in 2008, and since then, the company has become a major player in the transportation industry and a staple at its countless trade shows. In his heyday, the elder Burns missed few, and the father and son have continued the tradition.

As chief relationship officer, Big Ed will focus on building and strengthening relationships with shippers and carriers, while Young Ed will take on the day-to-day operational challenges of the business.

“I am excited to take on the role of chief relationship officer,” said Burns the elder. “Building strong relationships has always been a passion of mine, and I look forward to spending more time doing just that. I have full confidence in my son … to lead Burns Logistics into the future.”





Burns the elder doesn’t just talk the talk. His gregariousness, along with his imposing physical presence–well over 6 feet tall–make him impossible to miss at trade shows and conferences, even among thousands of attendees.

“I am honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO,” said Burns the younger. “My father has built an incredible company, and I am excited to continue his legacy. Our team is committed to providing our carrier clients and shipper customers with exceptional service, and we will continue to invest in innovative technologies that improve our operations.”