Big change in Burns-town: Son succeeds dad as head of trucking sales firm

Big’ Ed Burns to become chief relationship officer of Burns Logistics; son promoted to CEO

Ed Burns the younger succeeds his dad as CEO (Photo: Burns Logistics)

A popular father-and-son trucking logistics sales team is making a big change under the family rig.

Ed Burns, a multidecade veteran whose height and size long ago spawned the nickname “Big Ed,” will assume the new position of chief relationship officer, effective immediately, Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania-based company Burns Logistics said.

His son, who is Ed Jr. but goes by the moniker “Young Ed,” becomes chief executive officer to replace his father.

Big Ed founded Burns Logistics in the midst of a recession in 2008, and since then, the company has become a major player in the transportation industry and a staple at its countless trade shows. In his heyday, the elder Burns missed few, and the father and son have continued the tradition.

As chief relationship officer, Big Ed will focus on building and strengthening relationships with shippers and carriers, while Young Ed will take on the day-to-day operational challenges of the business.

“I am excited to take on the role of chief relationship officer,” said Burns the elder. “Building strong relationships has always been a passion of mine, and I look forward to spending more time doing just that. I have full confidence in my son … to lead Burns Logistics into the future.”


Burns the elder doesn’t just talk the talk. His gregariousness, along with his imposing physical presence–well over 6 feet tall–make him impossible to miss at trade shows and conferences, even among thousands of attendees.

“I am honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO,” said Burns the younger. “My father has built an incredible company, and I am excited to continue his legacy. Our team is committed to providing our carrier clients and shipper customers with exceptional service, and we will continue to invest in innovative technologies that improve our operations.”

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.